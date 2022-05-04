Get My Auto Acquires AutoXplorer, Launching New Era of Best-in-Class Dealership Software
The automotive FinTech leader, Get My Auto, has announced the acquisition of AutoXplorer, providing used car dealerships across the nation with robust software solutions.
Irvine, CA, May 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Running a successful used car dealership is no simple feat. Dealers must be adept at managing inventory, purchasing, keeping up with their sales channels, and marketing their vehicles, any one of which might qualify as a full-time job unto itself. More and more frequently, dealers turn to advanced software solutions to help them run smoothly. Now, the nation’s preeminent automotive FinTech leader, Get My Auto, has announced the acquisition of AutoXplorer, ushering in a new era of best-in-class dealership software offerings.
Get My Auto’s Amir Razavi will continue as the Chief Executive Officer of the enterprise, while AutoXplorer’s Kamran Guivian will be brought onboard as the Chief Technology Officer. All current employees of AutoXplorer will be brought into the Get My Auto fold.
“I am very excited to once again be able to work with AutoXplorer dealerships,” comments Razavi. “Back in 2001, I helped create one of the most user-friendly and robust dealership management systems on the market. I am very grateful that I can continue this legacy by expanding it into the AutoXplorer dealer network. At Get My Auto we have developed the most advanced all-in-one platform, and I cannot wait to integrate it with the great features engineered by AutoXplorer.”
Get My Auto is a pioneering automotive FinTech company that provides independent dealerships with sophisticated features far beyond conventional dealer management software (DMS), offering used car dealers across the country with a number of software modules built into a stand-alone, easy-to-use platform. Some of these features and functions include appraisal and buying tools, marketing software (Websites, Craigslist, Social Media), advanced CRM for lead nurturing and mass texting, and DMS for desking deals, finance and submitting to lenders. The company boasts a client list of more than 700 dealerships across the country. Get My Auto has become a leading software provider for the automotive sector by absorbing and acquiring many of the industry’s most promising companies, with AutoXplorer being the latest example.
AutoXplorer was established in 1996 to serve used car dealerships with their computer software and hardware needs. Some of the company’s offerings include inventory, sales, customer management and financing, along with custom reporting and data exporting capabilities. Across the nation, used car dealerships access the program on a daily basis for structuring cash, outside finance, Buy Here Pay Here, and wholesale deals. AutoXplorer boasts more than 20,000 installations to date.
“Get My Auto’s mission is to build a singular dealer ecosystem, giving medium to large dealerships a powerful platform with a single login to everything they need to increase sales and profitability,” comments Razavi. “We believe that our acquisition of AutoXplorer represents a significant step toward achieving that goal. We purchased them to gain access to their client list, allowing us to roll out our software features to even more dealerships across the country.”
About:
Get My Auto is a leading name in the automotive FinTech space, providing comprehensive software solutions to independent used car dealerships across the country. More information about Get My Auto may be found online at dealers.getmyauto.com.
