Ecuador Freedom Expands Its Rental Motorcycle Fleet with the Best ADV Bikes of 2022
The leading adventure motorcycle tour company now has the widest selection of rental motorcycles in South America.
Quito, Ecuador, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental (www.freedombikerental.com), South America's most immersive adventure motorcycle tour service, is proud to announce they have updated their already substantial rental fleet to include all of this year's most exciting new adventure motorcycles, and now boast the widest selection of ADV bikes available anywhere in South America.
New models include the Husqvarna Norden 901, Triumph Tiger 900 Rally, Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, Aprilia Tuareg 660, and the Moto Guzzi V85TT. These go-anywhere machines are now available to rent and ride for ad-hoc exploring, or for use on any of Freedom's diverse selection of on and off-road adventure tours.
"Anyone who is considering one of these exciting new models should come to Ecuador to test them out. We have weather available in all 4 seasons, 365 days a year, in all manner of different temperatures and humidity levels, on pavel and unpaved roads," says Court Rand, who is both a founder of Freedom Bike Rental and a tour guide himself.
"There's a reason BMW chose to test their first ever GS prototype here in Ecuador: You can ride in the snow and the then a few hours later be in the Amazon jungle rainforest, then in the same day find yourself in a desert. There's just no more comprehensive way to put an adventure bike to the test before buying one yourself."
These new models are now stabled alongside Freedom's existing industry favorites like the Honda Africa Twin, BMW GS, Suzuki V-Strom, and Husqvarna 701 Enduro. Adventure motorcycle rentals come fully equipped with everything you need for a proper adventure, including Mosko Moto luggage, Garmin GPS navigation systems, crash guards, Doubletake unbreakable mirrors, and an off-road ready skid plate.
About Freedom Bike Rental:
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental is an award-winning motorcycle tour and rental service with a singular mission: To provide the most immersive and authentic motorcycle adventures possible. By leveraging over a decade of experience riding, guiding, and exploring in the region, Ecuador Freedom provides riders the chance to discover all the people, places, and culture that make Ecuador such a rewarding and awe-inspiring place to experience. Whether you're booking one of their all-inclusive guided motorcycle tours, trying out a self-guided adventure tour (https://freedombikerental.com/en/self-guided-tours), or simply renting a bike doing your own thing, no one knows the country of Ecuador like Ecuador Freedom. From epic 12-day tours that rarely leave the pavement to fast and dirty 4-day adventures on backcountry trails, Ecuador Freedom has the South American escape you're looking for.
Court Rand
1-603-617-2499
http://FreedomBikeRental.com
In Ecuador +593 (02) 600-4459
