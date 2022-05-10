Debut Author and Financial Advisor Shows Business Owners the Bottom Line of Happiness at the Digsouth Tech Summit

Financial Advisor and Speaker Matthew Pardieck is launching his new book, “The Bottom Line of Happiness,” at the upcoming DigSouth Tech Summit in Charleston. There, he’ll share key insights with business owners who want to be financially successful and do good. Through specific financial and business strategies, Pardieck offers a framework for business owners to achieve their altruistic goals while building, growing, and ultimately retiring from a successful business.