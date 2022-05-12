Dynamark Acquires Excel Central
Hagerstown, MD, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dynamark Monitoring, Inc. has acquired Excel Central, Inc. of Cincinnati, Ohio. Excel has been a trusted provider of monitoring services to independent alarm dealers for over 30 years, with a reputation for personal service and a quality monitoring experience. “The monitoring business has changed so much in the last few years, and I knew it was time to find the right partner for our dealers,” commented Excel owner Debbie Clark. “We were thrilled to welcome Excel and their dealers to our company, and to offer them some of the industry’s best monitoring and technology solutions. We think we can add a lot of value and help support them in their growth,” stated Trey Alter of Dynamark. With decades of industry experience and easy-to-use software, Dynamark is prepared to provide Excel’s dealers with a smooth transition process.
About Dynamark:
Dynamark Monitoring is a 3rd party monitoring provider offering monitoring services, technology platforms, financing, and other services to support the life safety space.
855.875.7233 | www.dynamarkmonitoring.com
About Dynamark:
Dynamark Monitoring is a 3rd party monitoring provider offering monitoring services, technology platforms, financing, and other services to support the life safety space.
855.875.7233 | www.dynamarkmonitoring.com
Contact
Dynamark Monitoring, Inc.Contact
Keith Godsey
855-875-7233
https://www.dynamarkmonitoring.com/
Keith Godsey
855-875-7233
https://www.dynamarkmonitoring.com/
Categories