ShopWithScrip Rebrands as RaiseRight, Announces Lou Agnese as Chief Executive Officer
New Brand Better Reflects Company’s Superb Fundraising Experiences for Nonprofits and Community-Based Organizations. More than $800 Million Raised for 50,000 Organizations Nationwide.
Grand Rapids, MI, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ShopWithScrip, the largest gift card fundraising platform in the United States, has rebranded as RaiseRight and announced that Lou Agnese, an executive with extensive experience in consumer-facing digital marketplaces, has been appointed as chief executive officer to drive a new era of growth.
“Our new brand and website more strongly reflect our mission to offer non-profits and community-based organizations the easiest, most effective way to meet their fundraising goals,” said Lou Agnese, Chief Executive Officer, RaiseRight. “I am honored to have joined the passionate, purpose-driven team at RaiseRight during this exciting time and look forward to working with them to develop new, innovative tools to magnify our impact in local communities.”
The RaiseRight name was created to underscore that the company’s solution is the right way to fundraise. RaiseRight’s year-round fundraising platform is easy and more convenient than selling goods or recruiting volunteers. Nonprofits and other community-based organizations earn money simply by purchasing gift cards for their favorite brands at face value and getting a rebate back from those purchases. The new website offers a seamless, more consistent user experience across the platform for shopping all brands, including a mobile wallet for ease of redemption and a dashboard to manage fundraising proceeds.
Founded in 1994, RaiseRight has helped families raise over $800 million for more than 50,000 organizations across the country, including schools, churches, bands, sports teams and scouts. Families can offset school tuition or fees, athletic or band travel costs or donation commitments by ordering gift cards or reloading previously purchased cards via the RaiseRight website or mobile app. The company partners with more than 750 of the world’s top brands such as Walmart, Home Depot®, Target, Macy’s and Olive Garden, along with hundreds of other restaurants, grocery, gas, home improvement, online shopping, tech and electronics brands.
Prior to joining RaiseRight, Agnese was most recently president of RetailMeNot, Inc., the Austin-based savings destination that provides online and instore coupons, cash back offers and browser extensions to help its brand partners achieve their goals. In this role, he oversaw initiatives that drove significant increases in annual revenue and created the multi-year growth strategy that led to the company’s eventual sale in October 2020 to J2 Global.
“On behalf of everyone at RaiseRight, I’m thrilled to welcome Lou Agnese to the company,” said Margaret Murphy, Chairwoman of the RaiseRight Board of Directors. “Lou’s ability to build high-performing teams and his extensive experience leading successful digital consumer marketplaces will be invaluable during this pivotal period of growth for RaiseRight.”
For more information, visit www.raiseright.com.
Contact
RaiseRightContact
Susan Aspey, SMA Consulting
202-549-0534
www.raiseright.com/
