TimeLinx and Omni Africa Announce Strategic Partnership
North Andover, MA, May 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- TimeLinx Software, publishers of a leading project and service management platform as well as Sage Development and Global Marketplace Partner, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Omni Africa, a leading Sage Business and Development Partner based in Sandton, South Africa.
The TimeLinx and Omni partnership will extend the reach of the TimeLinx PSM solutions across much of the continent. Omni and TimeLinx are committed to servicing and supporting one another by bringing these solutions closer to their clients.
"By offering the TimeLinx Project and Service Management platform to our Sage clients, we will be able to provide additional functionality and better service the needs and requirements of those that services are a core aspect of their business," said Omni CEO Munya Mazhande, adding, "We constantly seek to improve our customers' business processes to increase the ROI of their operations."
"We, at TimeLinx, are very excited about the opportunity of partnering with Omni Africa," stated Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President and General Manager at TimeLinx. "Munya and his team set the bar for Sage across their region. They are recognized for their expertise and professionalism and we are confident in their ability to support our product offerings across the countries they serve. Our companies augment one another very well, and we are very proud of this partnership as the opportunities are endless."
About TimeLinx
TimeLinx is specifically designed for the needs of service-based companies. It extends a CRM or ERP platform’s capabilities to provide users with complete control over their entire customer lifecycle, from lead management to project delivery. Founded in 2001, TimeLinx Software is headquartered near Boston, MA, with offices in Chicago, Scottsdale, Dubai, and Mumbai.
About Omni
Omni Africa is a leading Pan-African information technology integrator. Their mission is to help customers to grow their businesses by consistently delivering business value using the latest technology. Omni designs, implements, and supports world-class, integrated solutions for their clients. Omni’s vertical solution expertise allows their clients to streamline workflow and increase productivity. No matter the business, Omni Africa has their clients covered with industry compliant solutions.
Contact
Tim Keeps
+1-978-662-1171
https://www.timelinxsoftware.com/
Jeffrey Gregorec, Executive Vice President & General Manager
