1-800-LEMON-LAW Attorneys Included on Pennsylvania Super Lawyers List for 19 Years Running
Attorneys at Kimmel & Silverman, Pennsylvania's oldest and largest automotive Lemon Law firm, have been included on the Super Lawyer list ever since its inception.
Ambler, PA, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Attorneys at Kimmel & Silverman, a full-service Lemon Law firm providing cost-free legal representation to more than 140,000 drivers, have once again been included among Pennsylvania Super Lawyers and Rising Stars in an annual survey conducted by Law & Politics Magazine. The firm, with offices in Ambler and Pittsburgh, is the only firm of its kind to be featured on the list every year since its inception.
Managing attorney Jacqueline Herritt, a 25-year veteran of their firm, is featured on the list for a 16th year, while Pittsburgh Lemon Lawyer Chad Doman and Ambler Lemon Lawyer Jacob Ginsburg were honored as Rising Stars.
The findings are published in the June 2022 editions of Philadelphia Magazine and Pittsburgh Magazine. More than 34,000 attorneys were asked to vote for the most effective counsel they have personally observed in action. Kimmel & Silverman Lemon Lawyers were recognized among the top 5% of all attorneys statewide for their efforts.
Known for their 1-800-LEMON-LAW jingle, Kimmel & Silverman have been providing cost-free legal representation to distressed drivers throughout Pennsylvania for more than 30 years and have expanded to serve fourteen other states. The Firm was also directly responsible for rewriting and expanding the Pennsylvania Lemon Law in 2001 by including leased vehicles and tighter title provisions for used cars. For more information on the Pennsylvania Lemon Law, visit https://www.lemonlaw.com/understanding-pennsylvania-lemon-law.html.
For information on the services provided by the firm, call 1-800-LEMON-LAW (1-800-536-6652) or visit www.lemonlaw.com.
