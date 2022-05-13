Music Therapist A-Stone Releases "Get on Up," a Tribute to His Favorite Team, The Miami Heat
Miami, FL, May 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Music Therapist Alvin “A-Stone” Jackson releases his new, unofficial Miami Heat anthem and single “Get On Up,” which features funky R&B/Soul and Gospel Vibes to make you clap your hands and stomp your feet.
A-Stone’s new single is derived from his E.P., “Sexy from Miami,” which is more studio produced, upbeat and drum driven. "I wanted to try something new that represented my hometown. The Sexy Miami, FL is a melting pot of different ethnic worlds that all coexist. You will hear a plethora of genres on this project like Club, Reggaeton, Afro-beat, Sexy R&B anthems and more. I really went against the grain by hiring hip-hop producer ‘Taz’ from Magnificent Beats to help contemporize my standard acoustic-piano R&B driven sound that my core fans are accustomed to," says A-Stone.
About A-Stone: Alvin “A-Stone” Jackson is a singer, songwriter, producer and music-therapist based out of Miami, FL.
Find more therapeutic musical magic from A-Stone and his New E.P "Sexy from Miami": https://soundcloud.com/alvinstone100/what-you-need-throw-dat-d-by-a “Sexy from Miami” by Alvinstone100
Musical Recap of Miami Heat/Philly Game 2... ft. new Miami Heat Anthem “Get Up” (by A-Stone)
Contact
Alvin Jackson
305-244-8538
https://www.a-stonemusic.com
