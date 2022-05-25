Code3 Expands Marketing Partnership with Nordic Naturals
New York, NY, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Code3, a leading digital marketing agency specializing in media, creative and commerce, announced, today, the expansion of its partnership with Nordic Naturals, a leader in omega-3 nutrition, to become Nordic’s primary digital agency partner.
The expanded partnership is a direct result of the outstanding results Code3 and Nordic Naturals were able to achieve together. Heading into Nordic’s peak sales period last year, return on ad spend (ROAS) improved by more than 30%. Code3 will now manage Nordic’s media placement across paid social media and retail marketplaces, including Amazon and Walmart.
“I am very proud of the work we continue to do with Nordic Naturals. Every day, we work side by side with the Nordic team to reach new audiences and find innovative ways to grow the awareness and impact of their brand. Now that we are comprehensively managing Nordic’s digital media, I am excited to see how much more we can accomplish together,” said Drew Kraemer, CEO of Code3.
About Code3
Code3 is a performance-driven digital marketing agency operating at the intersection of media, creative, and commerce. We exist to accelerate growth for our clients across the most powerful platforms to drive results at scale. Code3 delivers best-in-class digital marketing services with quality, efficiency, and speed at the forefront of our partnerships. Our teams are fully immersed in their client’s businesses and are personally committed to their development, growth, and success. Today’s landscape demands brands and advertisers be everywhere at all times. At Code3, we make this possible with a complete service offering that lives under one roof.
About Nordic Naturals
Nordic Naturals is committed to delivering the world’s safest, most effective nutrients essential to health. Since 1995, it has led the omega-3 industry by producing the highest-quality omegas and furthering a global movement toward better wellness. The company’s commitment to optimal health continues with the ultimate collection of supplements essential to health, including a growing selection of essential nutrient blends, research-backed probiotics, vital vitamins and minerals, and gummy products for the whole family. Visit Nordic Naturals online at: www.nordic.com or reach out at
media@nordicnaturals.com for more information.
Contact
Code3Contact
Shalanna Clark
(201) 822-1565
https://www.code3.com
