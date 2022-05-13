E-Z Test Pool Supplies Receives 10,000th 5-Star Review
E-Z Test Pool Supplies is a growing ecommerce website that is proud to announce its 10,000th 5-star review on ShopperApproved, while also maintaining a 4.8 on Google. Harnessing responsive customer service, quality content, and solid industry experience, the organization has grown substantially over the past couple of years.
Plaistow, NH, May 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As the calendar changes to summer 2022, E-Z Test Pool Supplies is proud to announce that they have received their 10,000th 5-star review on ShopperApproved through their website, eztestpools.com, while also maintaining a 4.8 on Google.
Riding the wave of a pandemic world and a consumer “stay-cation” mindset, E-Z Test Pool Supplies’ ecommerce division has grown substantially over the past 2+ years. Pool owners have stayed home, thus creating the need for more goods to be shipped directly to them. Demand and interest in outdoor living has also increased dramatically as homeowners look to invest more in their properties.
“Our organization prioritizes customer service, and our reviews reflect this,” said eCommerce Director Anthony LaMonica. “We continue to build relationships with our customers that are positive and strong, while also making efforts to retain customers for as long as they own a pool or spa.”
E-Z Test Pool Supplies takes a familial approach by providing real help from real professionals with many years of experience. There’s no such thing as a stupid question and there’s not much that the staff hasn’t seen, given their longevity within the industry. Whether it’s a phone call, live web chat, or explanatory email, a quality response from a team member is guaranteed. Looking for more info? Customers can also reference an extensive YouTube video library, on site blogs, and product manuals.
“Our entire team works great together and is wholly responsible for reaching this milestone. This is a badge of recognition honoring hard work and a commitment to excellence,” LaMonica added. “We want to thank our valued customers and let them know how important their feedback is to the growth of our business.”
Who is E-Z Test Pool Supplies?
E-Z Test Pool Supplies was founded in Plaistow, NH in 1989 with retail store growth through the 90s and early 2000s. For the past decade, their ecommerce side of the business has seen continued growth that has been accelerated by the environment of the past couple of years. The organization is a reputable seller of pool and spa heaters, robotic pool cleaners, variable speed pumps and lots more.
The company firmly believes that pools and spas help transform your house into a home. That these environments are cherished, special places where good times are had and memories are made with family and friends. E-Z Test Pool Supplies is family owned and operated and prides itself on forging those same lasting relationships. From research and installation, through maintenance and upkeep, they are your trusted advisers who bring personalized pool service and products to the forefront.
Visit E-Z Test Pool Supplies at https://www.eztestpools.com
