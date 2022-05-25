Walker Pest Management Opening Branch to Service Charlotte, Matthews, Pineville, and Surrounding Cities in North Carolina
Greenville, SC-based Walker Pest Management announces the opening of a new branch in Charlotte, NC. This opening marks the 4th location in the Carolinas.
Charlotte, NC, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The new Charlotte branch is the first in North Carolina. It will cover Mecklenburg, parts of Union, and Cabarrus counties in NC, as well as a large portion of York County, SC. The branch will serve Walker Pest Management's current pest control and termite customers living near Charlotte and customers in Rock Hill, Fort Mill, Indian Land, India Hook, and Tega Cay, South Carolina.
"Walker Pest Management continues to expand our services, and the opening of our Charlotte branch is another way we can further meet our customer's needs. This new branch will allow us to continue to provide excellent service from a closer location which will allow us to service our customers in the area more quickly. This will be especially important as we roll into our peak pest season," said Walker Pest Management President Caleb Walker.
Overseeing Walker Pest Management's Charlotte, NC branch will be handled by Trey Ford. Trey has been with Walker Pest Management since 2018 when he started as a local route technician. Within a short time, Trey was promoted to Service Manager in Greenville, SC reporting to Executive Director, Tara Park.
Started in 2000, Greenville, SC-based Walker Pest Management has grown from a one-man operation to now employing more than 30 people. Walker Pest Management is a privately owned company servicing most of South Carolina and now expanding into North Carolina. Learn more about Walker Pest Management by visiting Walker Pest Management or the Charlotte branch page Pest Control Charlotte, NC.
Contact
Walker Pest Management
Josh McCall
866-442-7378
https://walkerpestmanagement.com
Josh McCall
866-442-7378
https://walkerpestmanagement.com
