Our Village Closet Celebrates 1st Anniversary of the Resource Center Serving Youth Affected by Foster Care in Sonoma County, CA

Our Village Closet (OVC) is a dedicated team of advocates, committed to strengthening the foster community in Sonoma County by providing relevant supplies and support to youth (ages 0-25) and their caregivers impacted by the welfare system. By fostering connections to essential supplies, support, and resources, they hope to help create felt safety, nurturing relationships, and a sense of belonging. This June, they celebrate 1 year serving foster youth at their Resource Center.