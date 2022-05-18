Continuum Innovations Makes Data Analytics Accessible for Small Businesses in New Jersey and Helps Them Reap the Benefits of Digital Transformation
Continuum Innovations helps make data analytics accessible and affordable for all companies, regardless of size or industry.
Princeton, NJ, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Continuum Innovations is a data analytics company that is helping break barriers for small businesses in their quest for digital transformation. The company provides its clients with custom applications and business intelligence services, so they can make more informed decisions about their customers, products, and operations.
Data analytics tools have been around for years, but they can be complex and expensive. This made it difficult for small businesses to make use of the technology and resulted in many small businesses missing out on opportunities to improve their operations and compete. Many small businesses also find the analytics process to be overwhelming, while others find employing in-house dedicated human resources to be an expensive affair.
This is where Continuum Innovations is making a difference. The company has helped small businesses in New Jersey take advantage of digital technologies without breaking their budgets. Their clients have experienced exponential growth over the years and attribute their success to the company.
Their team utilizes a combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science algorithms that automate most of the work involved in creating valuable insights from data. The company has experienced data lake design experts in the country who help small businesses convert their data into actionable intelligence through automated analysis and recommendations provided through user-friendly dashboards and reports.
A representative of the company stated, "One of the key pillars of the new digital age is data analytics. Small businesses don't have the resources or experience required for advanced data analysis. Our goal is to make it easy for anyone interested in using data analytics to do so without needing a PhD or having an expensive team on hand. We help small companies leverage data to make better decisions without breaking the bank."
The company also offers a portfolio of services, including AWS migration consultation, AWS Connect, AWS Media Services, and cloud management and migration services.
About the Company
Continuum Innovations is a highly experienced cloud consulting partner based in Princeton, New Jersey. They have a diverse range of clients from diverse industries and offer tailor-made cloud solutions that help accelerate a business' growth
Contact Information
Address: 100 Overlook Center, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540
Call: +1 609 775 9232
Email: info@continuuminnovations.com
