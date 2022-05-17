Williams Names Thinh Pho as New President
Colton, CA, May 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Williams, a leading provider of HVAC heating equipment, announces the hiring of Thinh Pho as president and general manager, effective May 10.
In his new role, Thinh will leverage his proven leadership experience to drive strategic planning and profitability for the business. “We are thrilled to welcome Thinh to Williams,” said Ron Gidwitz, chairman of the board of parent company Continental Materials Corporation (CMC). “His extensive manufacturing, financial, and business development skills will inject fresh perspectives into Williams’ long-term product and growth strategies. He embodies our values and is positioned to lead Williams through cultural and technological transformations.”
Thinh is an accomplished executive with more than two decades of senior management experience at successful manufacturing and start-up companies, including Dynacast International, Bloom Energy, United Technologies, and Eaton Corporation. He has held roles focused on operational excellence, innovation, and revenue growth in worldwide, multi-site locations. Thinh holds a mechanical engineering degree from Western New England University and an MS degree in management and technology from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, NY.
“It’s an exciting time to join Williams and help steward the next phase of the company’s growth,” said Thinh. “I look forward to partnering with the team to build on the foundation that has been laid, to develop products and solutions that strongly resonate with consumers, and to capture the market opportunity before us.”
About Williams
The Williams name is synonymous with the highest quality and most popular line of HVACR products to fit any residential or commercial need, including gas and electric furnaces, fan coils and air handlers. Williams’s products are installed in residential homes, hotels, casinos, museums, dormitories, and apartment complexes and are featured in several historically significant landmarks including Columbia University, The Smithsonian Institute and onboard Air Force One. Our products are sold nationwide through a network of authorized HVACR representatives, wholesalers, and retailers. For more information, call (909) 825-0993 or visit our website at www.williamscomfortprod.com.
