Over 70 Brussels Griffons Look Woofing Awesome in NYC Kentucky Derby Spectacular
Long Island City, NY, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The NYC Griffs, a Brussels Griffon dogs appreciation club, held the Kentucky Derby-themed event held on May 7th, 2022, to celebrate the visit and wedding of Texan Griffons and TikTok stars Twixie and Cowboy. Warning: Pictures of cute dogs a-plenty.
Over 70 Brussels Griffon dogs in costumes were in attendance, with many embracing the Kentucky Derby theme with gusto. On display were a range of stylish doggy headwear, rosettes, bows, dresses, and tutus, as well as riding hats and jockey silks. Check out this film of the event and the veritable catwalk of cute doggy pictures.
Laura Burkart, Brussels Griffon owner and organizer of the event at The Sanctuary, NYC says “This event was bigger and better than we could have imagined. We had groups come from Texas, Florida, and even Canada.
“We have lots of small events for New York-based Brussels Griffons and their owners throughout the year, but as TikTok stars Twixie, Cowboy, and Crumb were coming to our city, we thought we’d throw a big bash. We wanted to bring the NYC dog community together to celebrate Spring, the Derby, and create this wholesome, happy, dog-centric environment.”
Warning: Brussels Griffon Photos That Will Make You Melt
The small breed is known for its placid temperament and charismatic facial features making it the perfect pup for dressing up. Owners wanting to encourage their pup to pose for photos had no problems. The Brussels Griffon’s calm demeanor and love of human cuddles meant the event went smoothly for all involved.
Doggy Tik Tok and Instagram stars – and guests of honor – Twixie and Cowboy are certainly no strangers to dressing up. In February 2022, the two Brussels Griffons tied the knot in full doggy wedding attire, the bride in a lace wedding dress with a full train and the groom in a dapper doggy tuxedo. Their marriage raised over $2,000 for the National Brussels Griffon Rescue League, which cares for Griffons that have been lost, abused, abandoned or need rehoming.
NYC Doggy Brands On Top
The NYC Griffs meet-up not only celebrated this momentous event in the doggy social calendar but was a chance for NYC doggy outfitters and brands to showcase their talents. NYC Pet Pawtographer took care of the Brussels Griffon photos, Puppercup supplied the dog snacks, and custom merchandise, including bandanas and cravats, came from The Grumpy Dog Club. Cake for human friends was courtesy of Goodie Box Bakeshop.
