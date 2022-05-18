Perpetual Equestrian LLC Acquires Intrepid International
Intrepid International is under new management.
New Holland, PA, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Perpetual Equity Group has announced the acquisition of Intrepid International, a leading supplier of horse tack and equestrian wholesale products. The company will be renamed Perpetual Equestrian LLC and will continue to operate under the same leadership team. Jesse Greider and Ross Stockdale of Perpetual Equity Group will manage the business moving forward. "We are excited to acquire Intrepid International and grow the company's market share in both the U.S. and international markets," said Ross Stockdale. "The brand has a strong reputation for quality and innovation, and we look forward to expanding its product offering."
After a successful run of over 25 years, Larry Mitton has stepped down as President of Intrepid International. Ross Stockdale and Jesse Greider along with the rest of Intrepid’s veteran team shall drive the company into the future. With a strong emphasis on customer service and high-quality products, PEQ is excited to continue the legacy that Intrepid has built.
The acquisition of Intrepid International fits into Perpetual Equity Group’s strategy to “Preserve, Enrich, and Grow” small businesses due to the nature of the equestrian industry and the former owner’s vision for the company. Larry wanted to create a company that lasted 100 years, taking his original company from San Diego, CA to New Holland, PA over the last 53 years. Perpetual Equestrian LLC’s purpose is to enrich the equestrian, nurture the horse, and preserve the industry. In only 45 more years Larry’s centennial aspirations will be reached.
Perpetual Equestrian’s core values are aligned with accomplishing this grandeur goal. The first value is “loyalty, empathy, and integrity.” The second, “feel fear but saddle up anyway” and the last, “adapt and overcome, together.” These values have attracted a talented and passionate team of equestrian industry leaders and business experts alike to join in manufacturing, procuring, and distributing valuable products for horse and rider alike.
Find the website at www.intrepidintl.com.
After a successful run of over 25 years, Larry Mitton has stepped down as President of Intrepid International. Ross Stockdale and Jesse Greider along with the rest of Intrepid’s veteran team shall drive the company into the future. With a strong emphasis on customer service and high-quality products, PEQ is excited to continue the legacy that Intrepid has built.
The acquisition of Intrepid International fits into Perpetual Equity Group’s strategy to “Preserve, Enrich, and Grow” small businesses due to the nature of the equestrian industry and the former owner’s vision for the company. Larry wanted to create a company that lasted 100 years, taking his original company from San Diego, CA to New Holland, PA over the last 53 years. Perpetual Equestrian LLC’s purpose is to enrich the equestrian, nurture the horse, and preserve the industry. In only 45 more years Larry’s centennial aspirations will be reached.
Perpetual Equestrian’s core values are aligned with accomplishing this grandeur goal. The first value is “loyalty, empathy, and integrity.” The second, “feel fear but saddle up anyway” and the last, “adapt and overcome, together.” These values have attracted a talented and passionate team of equestrian industry leaders and business experts alike to join in manufacturing, procuring, and distributing valuable products for horse and rider alike.
Find the website at www.intrepidintl.com.
Contact
Perpetual EquestrianContact
Ross Stockdale
717-354-4822
www.intrepidintl.com
Ross Stockdale
717-354-4822
www.intrepidintl.com
Categories