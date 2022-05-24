Prequel to the Critically Acclaimed Graphic Novel Series "Sons of Fate," Now on Indiegogo

The critically acclaimed graphic novel series, "Sons of Fate," has been followed up by a one-shot prequel story titled, "My Deady Beloved." Created, written, and drawn by independent comics creator Jean-Paul Deshong and published through Blackberryjuice publishing, "My Deadly Beloved" is a tale of tale of honor, deception, and revenge wrapped in a love story during the warring states in feudal Japan. Now, live on Indiegogo with exclusive content.