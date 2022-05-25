StowAway Storage Sold by Midcoast Properties, Inc.
Hilton Head Island, SC, May 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Midcoast Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the sale of three properties in Irmo and Chapin, SC. Michael Morrison of Midcoast Properties, Inc., represented the seller. The facilities were sold to an out of state investment company.
StowAway Storage of Hilton in Chapin, SC, StowAway Storage of Ballentine and StowAway Storage of Irmo in Irmo, SC are three properties located in the sub-market of Columbia, SC near Lake Murray. Combined, these facilities offer over 174,000 rentable square feet and 54 parking spaces. StowAway Storage of Irmo located at 1824 Rauch Metz Rd. in Irmo, SC, is a newly built climate control multi-story with perimeter single-story drive-up units. StowAway Storage of Hilton, located at 2116 Wessinger Rd. in Chapin, SC offers well-maintained drive-up units along with covered boat and RV parking and outdoor parking. StowAway Storage of Ballentine located at 1864 Dutch Fork Rd. in Irmo, SC is a class A single-story facility offering both climate control and drive-up units. Amenities at these facilities include perimeter fencing, security cameras, lighting, and electronic gates with keypad entry.
The facilities are located in close proximity to each other and approximately 20 miles away from Columbia, one of the fastest growing markets in South Carolina. They are also a short distance away from Lake Murray, a 50,000+ acre recreation and vacation destination.
The self-storage market has been very active during the first and second quarters of 2022, favoring sellers. During this period, Midcoast Properties, Inc. has successfully closed multiple transactions, securing attractive prices and terms for its clients.
As a leading broker of commercial real estate in the Southeast, specializing in the self-storage industry, Midcoast Properties, Inc. offers brokerage services in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Midcoast welcomes your call for a confidential and complimentary market review and broker opinion of value.
For additional information, visit www.MidcoastProperties.com or contact:
Michael Morrison
(803) 600-0602
Michael@MidcoastProperties.com
