Pharmaceutical Compliance Partners Selects Luke Forman, University of Notre Dame, for Summer Internship Program

Bethany Beach, DE, May 25, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Pharmaceutical Compliance Partners, a boutique management consultancy focused on the Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance and Commercial Compliance disciplines of the pharmaceutical/biotech industry, has launched a summer internship program.“Pharmaceutical Compliance Partners created the internship program to provide exposure to career options that don’t typically show up at the Career Fair,” said Michelle McGuinness, President & Principal at Pharmaceutical Compliance Partners.The internship program enables university students majoring in science and/or business to learn about drug development, compliance requirements for FDA-regulated industries, and business activities of life sciences companies. Interns will work on client projects, participate in mentorship activities, and develop networks of industry contacts.“We’re delighted that Luke joined Pharmaceutical Compliance Partners as our first summer intern. His background and keen interest in science and business position him well for a summer of success. We look forward to introducing Luke to our clients, and we’re targeting gaining Luke a network of 100 LinkedIn industry connections this summer,” said McGuinness.Please send a connection request to Luke Forman on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/luke-forman-268b43210/ and follow Pharmaceutical Compliance Partners https://www.linkedin.com/company/pharmaceutical-compliance-partners-llc/About Pharmaceutical Compliance PartnersPharmaceutical Compliance Partners is a boutique management consultancy focused on delivering value to its customers through management consulting, assessments, strategy, and operations consulting within the Regulatory Affairs, Quality Assurance and Commercial Compliance disciplines of the pharmaceutical/biotech industry.www.PharmaceuticalCompliancePartners.com