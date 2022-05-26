CEIC Awarded Clark County Grant for Cannabis Business School Pathway to Ownership's Social Equity Program in Nevada
Las Vegas, NV, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC), a non-profit organization with the mission to establish a community of advocates for freedom, equity, and opportunity, was awarded the Community Initiatives Clark County Outside Agency Grant for the 2022/2023 fiscal year, approved by the Board of County Commissioners. Funds will be made available from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023.
CEIC will use the funds to implement the Cannabis Business School (CBS) Pathway to Ownership social equity program which strives to create a level playing field for minorities in the cannabis industry. Established to ease the barriers to entry in the cannabis industry, CBS is positioning itself to become Nevada's gold standard for cannabis education and a blueprint for a national program.
“In our current Spring cohort, we've taken 40 people from vastly different backgrounds to build a community that learns and grows together to strive for the opportunities in which they believe,” states Chandler Cooks, Dean of the Cannabis Business School.
CBS aims to help students comprehend the state of Nevada’s cannabis laws and regulations. With that knowledge, CBS guides students on how to develop a pitch deck, a robust business plan, and standard operating procedures for a sustainable and profitable cannabis establishment. With their solid business models in place, CBS provides an opportunity for these future cannabis business owners to raise funds by presenting their vision to investors.
“As we move further along in the 16-week course, it is exhilarating and heart-warming to see the inspiration and new discoveries of our students,” says the proud Dean Cooks. “Cannabis Business School is an extraordinary opportunity unlike any other.”
Visit ceicnv.org and sign up for a membership to stay updated on the next cohort start date announced this Fall.
About CEIC
Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) is a 501(c)3 with the mission to establish a community of advocates for freedom, equity, and opportunity. CEIC advocates for those most impacted by the failed war on drugs. Its current focus is the cannabis marketplace in Nevada where the number of Black-owned licenses is less than 1%. Ceicnv.org
About Clark County Outside Agency Grant
The Community Initiatives Clark County Outside Agency Grant funds programs that provide services and assistance that substantially benefits Clark County residents and provides benefits through programs or services needed by disadvantaged citizens to increase their self-sufficiency and personal independence, programs or events that foster community pride or cohesiveness, and/or facilities and programs that strengthen the community’s infrastructure.
CEIC will use the funds to implement the Cannabis Business School (CBS) Pathway to Ownership social equity program which strives to create a level playing field for minorities in the cannabis industry. Established to ease the barriers to entry in the cannabis industry, CBS is positioning itself to become Nevada's gold standard for cannabis education and a blueprint for a national program.
“In our current Spring cohort, we've taken 40 people from vastly different backgrounds to build a community that learns and grows together to strive for the opportunities in which they believe,” states Chandler Cooks, Dean of the Cannabis Business School.
CBS aims to help students comprehend the state of Nevada’s cannabis laws and regulations. With that knowledge, CBS guides students on how to develop a pitch deck, a robust business plan, and standard operating procedures for a sustainable and profitable cannabis establishment. With their solid business models in place, CBS provides an opportunity for these future cannabis business owners to raise funds by presenting their vision to investors.
“As we move further along in the 16-week course, it is exhilarating and heart-warming to see the inspiration and new discoveries of our students,” says the proud Dean Cooks. “Cannabis Business School is an extraordinary opportunity unlike any other.”
Visit ceicnv.org and sign up for a membership to stay updated on the next cohort start date announced this Fall.
About CEIC
Cannabis Equity and Inclusion Community (CEIC) is a 501(c)3 with the mission to establish a community of advocates for freedom, equity, and opportunity. CEIC advocates for those most impacted by the failed war on drugs. Its current focus is the cannabis marketplace in Nevada where the number of Black-owned licenses is less than 1%. Ceicnv.org
About Clark County Outside Agency Grant
The Community Initiatives Clark County Outside Agency Grant funds programs that provide services and assistance that substantially benefits Clark County residents and provides benefits through programs or services needed by disadvantaged citizens to increase their self-sufficiency and personal independence, programs or events that foster community pride or cohesiveness, and/or facilities and programs that strengthen the community’s infrastructure.
Contact
CEICContact
Amber Jansen
702-881-4913
ceicnv.org
Amber Jansen
702-881-4913
ceicnv.org
Multimedia
Categories