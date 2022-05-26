Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces Offer to Purchase Class A-1 Notes, of Zohar III, Limited

Alternative Liquidity Index, LP, has announced an offer to purchase for cash, up to a maximum principal amount of $150,000,000 in the Class A-1 Notes of Zohar III, Limited. The Issuer and its affiliates have gone through a long and contentious bankruptcy process lasting for several years, and this offer provides an opportunity for investors to get liquidity for their investment.