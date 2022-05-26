Alternative Liquidity Index LP Announces Offer to Purchase Class A-1 Notes, of Zohar III, Limited
Minnetonka, MN, May 26, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Alternative Liquidity Index, LP, has announced an offer to purchase for cash, up to a maximum principal amount of $150,000,000 in the Class A-1 Notes (the “Notes”), of Zohar III, Limited (the “Issuer”) at a purchase price equal to 3.00% of principal amount. This Offer is for notes with Cusip Numbers 989769AA2, 989769AB0, and 989769AC8. The Issuer and its affiliates have gone through a long and contentious bankruptcy process lasting for several years, and this Offer provides an opportunity for investors to get liquidity for their investment.
The Purchaser is a Delaware Limited Partnership focused on providing liquidity to investors in illiquid assets, and is not affiliated with the Issuer. The Offer is being made solely for the Purchaser to establish a passive ownership position in the Notes.
Investors should read the Offer and related material carefully because they contain important information. Investors are urged to consult with financial and other professional advisors before making any decisions regarding the Offer. This announcement is intended as a notification that the Offer has been made and does not constitute an invitation to sell. Any action that any Investor may take in relation to the Offer is only able to be taken once they receive a copy of the Offer which contains the applicable terms and conditions. Investors may obtain a free copy of the Offer and Assignment Form without charge by visiting our website at https://www.alternativeliquidity.net or by calling them at (888) 884-8796. Investors may also contact them at info@alternativeliquidty.net to answer questions about the Offer or to obtain Offer documents.
