Sunlight.io Wins Edge Innovation of the Year at DCS Awards 2022
Sunlight NexVisor and Lenovo ThinkSystem SE350 edge servers make it possible to run demanding IoT and AI edge applications with the simplicity of hyperconverged.
Cambridge, United Kingdom, May 29, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Sunlight.io, the edge infrastructure company, today announced its Edge Innovation of the Year category win at the DCS Awards 2022. The winning entry presented the Sunlight-powered Lenovo SE350 edge solution - ideal for data-intensive applications at the edge, such as IoT and AI, due to the small footprint and high performance it makes possible.
Now in its 10th year, the DCS Awards recognise and congratulate data centre industry innovation – whether it be projects, products, services or corporate or individual excellence. The awards recognise the achievements of the vendors and their business partners alike and this year encompass a wider range of both facilities and information technology award categories designed to address all of the main areas of the data centre market in Europe.
The Sunlight entry shared results from a piece of joint certification testing of the Lenovo ThinkSystem SE350 edge servers running Sunlight NexVisor HCI. The certification results from Lenovo’s demo lab in Stuttgart, Germany not only confirmed the platforms’ compatibility, but also found a range of critical benefits to end users needing to run demanding edge applications with the simplicity of hyperconverged:
Ease of deployment: The complete Sunlight HCI stack can be installed on the SE350 in under an hour
Compute efficiency: Sunlight memory overhead was less than 5% of total system resources - leaving maximum capacity for applications
High performance: Storage performance available to virtual machines was nearly 2M IOPS across a two node cluster
Lenovo’s Business Development DACH, Florian Pawletta said: “We created the ThinkSystem SE350 to be small and rugged enough to run anywhere - it can even be hung on the wall of a smart factory - without compromising on performance. We’re delighted to have assisted Sunlight in certifying the SE350. Our customers are increasingly looking for ways to simplify their edge architectures - and Sunlight plus SE350 offers a great way to do that.”
Sunlight founder and CEO Julian Chesterfield was in attendance at the awards ceremony and accepted the Edge Innovation of the Year award, sponsored by Data Dynamics. He said, “We were honored to be up against such a strong group of edge data center companies and to be recognized for our work, with partners like Lenovo, to make managing edge applications and infrastructure as easy as the cloud. This is a wonderful boost of encouragement that we are doing the right thing - especially following our Best Cloud or Networking Automation Tool win at the AI & Machine Learning Awards last week!”
About Sunlight
The Sunlight Edge is a reliable, secure, zero-touch and economic infrastructure that helps turn your critical edge data into real-time insight and action across your retail stores, manufacturing lines and smart cities.
Sunlight makes running and managing applications and infrastructure at the edge as easy as in the cloud. Sunlight works with efficient, ruggedized edge hardware - so you can consolidate all of your in-location edge applications with full isolation, security and high availability.
Contact info@sunlight.io with any queries, demo requests, or to arrange a free trial.
