Faster Action Figure! Kill! Kill! - Tura Satana Gets Immortalized as Toy

“One of Tura’s wishes was for someone to create an action figure of her in full Varla mode,” says Siouxzan Perry, CEO of Tura Satana Inc., in announcing White Elephant Toyz and PlaidStallions.com will produce the first officially licensed Tura Satana action figure. In full Varla mode.