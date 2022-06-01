Faster Action Figure! Kill! Kill! - Tura Satana Gets Immortalized as Toy
“One of Tura’s wishes was for someone to create an action figure of her in full Varla mode,” says Siouxzan Perry, CEO of Tura Satana Inc., in announcing White Elephant Toyz and PlaidStallions.com will produce the first officially licensed Tura Satana action figure. In full Varla mode.
“One of Tura’s wishes was for someone to create an action figure of her in full Varla mode,” explains Siouxzan Perry, CEO of Tura Satana Inc., announcing White Elephant Toyz and PlaidStallions.com will produce the first officially licensed Tura Satana action figure. In full Varla mode.
“Satana, star of cult films Faster, Pussycat! Kill! Kill! and Astro Zombies is famous for being one of the first to use her real-life martial arts skills on-screen, firmly cementing her status as one of cinema’s all-time great action star pioneers.
“Tura is also the subject of the forthcoming documentary TURA!, which chronicles her wild on and off screen life.”
The first release will be based on Satana’s starring role as Varla in the iconic film, “Faster Pussycat! Kill! Kill!” The figure will be fully articulated 8” in a retro cloth outfit, complete with a vintage look (and environmentally friendly) box. Variants of this figure and other scales are planned for 2023.
The official Tura Satana action figure will be available in 2022 at Plaidstallions.com and Whiteelephanttoyz.com websites.
About Tura Satana Inc.:
Tura Satana Inc. is the only company authorized to grant official Tura Satana licensing and merchandise. Tura Satana Inc. was formed to ensure the credibility, quality, respect and attention to detail that Tura herself always demanded.
About White Elephant Toyz:
Formed by Jason Schiermeyer, a veteran toy designer and collector. He has helped bring several exciting, licensed properties to Action Figure collections: King Features the Phantom and Flash Gordon and a recent very successful kick-starter campaign for Strike Force Alpha.
About PlaidStallions
PlaidStallions is a pop culture and toy website dedicated to the 70s and 80s created by Brian Heiler. The publisher of Toy-Ventures Magazine and the newest book, “Knock-Offs: Totally Unauthorized Action Figures.” Under their Odeon Toys division, they have released licensed action figures of Captain Canuck, the Mego Museum Super Collector, and their mascot Brick Mantooth.
