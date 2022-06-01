Peak InfoSec Authorized as a CMMC 3rd Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO)
Peak InfoSec is Now an Authorized Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 3rd Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO)
Colorado Springs, CO, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Peak InfoSec is pleased to announce they are now an authorized Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO).
Overseen by the Department of Defense (DoD) and the CMMC Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB), the company successfully passed their CMMC Level 2 assessment by the Defense Contract Management Agency (DCMA) Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center (DIBCAC), meeting all C3PAO requirements. DIBCAC’s assessment evaluated all of Peak InfoSec’s policies, plans, procedures, and technical reviews, as well as an organizational background check and an on-site assessment.
As the 14th authorized C3PAO, Peak InfoSec and the other C3PAOs are the independent assessment organizations that work alongside advisory and training providers to validate and improve cybersecurity practices and protect the sensitive information maintained by global DoD contractors.
“We are ecstatic to join our C3PAO peers as an authorized C3PAO,” said Matt Titcombe, CEO of Peak InfoSec and CMMC Provisional Assessor. “As a small business, we overcame hurdles many believe small businesses cannot do plus we had to educate DIBCAC on how to pass CMMC using Apple Macs. We look forward to playing our role in improving the defense sector’s Cybersecurity by conducting compliance assessments. Until the voluntary assessments get started, and even afterwards, we will continue to help members of the DIB get ready for CMMC via our consulting and advisory services.”
About Peak InfoSec
Headquartered in Colorado, Peak InfoSec focuses on compliance, cybersecurity, technology, business analysis and engineering services for the Defense Industrial Base and broader commercial sector. Peak InfoSec pulls from decades of experience in architecting, implementing, and securing DoD and commercial systems. Peak InfoSec’s experts guide clients through known & unknown difficulties of culture changes and modernization by using methodologies grounded in the experience of working with some of the world's largest organizations. For more information, visit https://peakinfosec.com.
