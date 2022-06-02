Southern California’s Most Diverse City is Invited to Play Inside a Pop-Up City Made of Giant Adult-Sized Building Blocks
For the Getty’s 25th Anniversary, Southern California’s most diverse city will host a giant pop-up art installation during the third of ten community festivals to take place this summer in honor of the Getty’s 25th Anniversary.
long beach, CA, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As part of the celebrations, the Getty along with the Long Beach Museum of Art will present an installation by artist Daniela Soberman that will comprise a large-scale structure of interlocking pieces, symbolizing the diverse people and cultures of Long Beach and how they can come together to support one another.
Visitors to the installation will be invited to play together in a modified game of “where’s waldo” meets “hide and seek.” On site will also be a community engagement tent where visitors can build, decorate, and take home scaled down “toy” versions of Soberman’s work.
The Getty 25 Celebrates Long Beach will take place on Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 at Houghton Park from 11am - 6pm.
Organized in partnership with The J. Paul Getty Trust, Community Arts Resources (CARS), and the Long Beach Creative Coalition, the Long Beach festival will feature diverse artists from throughout the city, shining a light on local talent with an emphasis on North Long Beach, where the festival is located.
The Getty 25 Celebrates Long Beach will be located at Houghton Park - 6301 Myrtle Ave., Long Beach, CA. 90805. This event is free and open to the public. No reservations are required. For more information about this event please visit www.gettylongbeachfestival.com or https://www.danielasoberman.com/willmore.html
