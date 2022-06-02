Justin Kochmer Promoted to Account Manager at RT Specialty
Hamilton, NJ, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Justin Kochmer has been promoted to account manager in the Environmental and Construction Professional (ECP) Practice of RT Specialty. For nearly two years, Kochmer has successfully assisted the new business, marketing, and account management efforts of the organization’s senior leadership.
“Justin has repeatedly demonstrated his work ethic and drive by continually taking on new projects and supporting the varied account activities of our team members,” says David Slaugenhoup, vice president, RT Specialty. “He arrived with an outstanding educational foundation and has since dedicated himself to learning the intricacies of this unique, niche field. We’re proud of his efforts and the outstanding support he has offered to our broad network of agents and brokers.”
Prior to RT ECP, Kochmer worked within the risk management program of the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA). A resident of Philadelphia, Pa, he holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Risk Management and Insurance from the Fox School of Business at Temple University.
Kochmer is based at RT ECP’s Hamilton, NJ offices and can be reached at 609-528-3897 or Justin.kochmer@rtspecialty.com.
About RT Environmental & Construction Professional
RT Environmental and Construction Professional (RT ECP) is a part of the RT Specialty division of RSG Specialty, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company based in Illinois. RSG Specialty, LLC, is a subsidiary of Ryan Specialty Group, LLC. RT ECP provides wholesale insurance brokerage and other services to agents and brokers. RT ECP does not solicit insurance from the public. Some products may only be available in certain states, and some products may only be available from surplus lines insurers. In California: RSG Specialty Insurance Services, LLC (License # 0G97516). © 2022 Ryan Specialty Group, LLC
For more information, please visit rtspecialty.com or call 609-298-3516.
