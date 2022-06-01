KE Law Group Adds Attorney Grace Kobitter as Law Firm Expansion Continues in Tampa Bay Area
KE Law Group announces the addition of Grace Kobitter, Attorney, to their growing team as the firm expands their footprint across Florida.
Tallahassee, FL, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- KE Law Group announces the addition of Grace Kobitter, Attorney, to their growing team as the firm expands their footprint across Florida. Kobitter, formerly of Rumberger, Kirk & Caldwell, handled litigation in the general liability division defending corporations in civil suits for the firm. Prior to her litigation role, Kobitter served as a federal judicial intern in the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division for the Honorable Anthony E. Porcelli.
Kobitter graduated with honors from Stetson University College of Law and was nominated to the Order of Barristers. While in law school, Grace served as Secretary and Vice President of the Student Bar Association and was a Notes & Comments Editor for the Stetson Law Review. As a member of Stetson’s nationally ranked Dispute Resolution Board, she was a Regional Champion in the ABA Client Counseling Competition.
Grace obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a member of the swimming and diving team and participated in various fundraising events in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Jennifer Kilinski, a Founding Partner at KE Law Group said, “We’re pleased that Grace decided to join our rapidly growing team in Tampa in support of some of our nearly 200 Districts across the state of Florida. She’s a real talent and having her near our central Florida clients allows us to be more responsive and deliver the service our clients have come to expect. As we expand, we’ll continue to look at geographic coverage to best handle our growing portfolio of work.”
About KE Law Group:
KE Law Group is a boutique law firm focused on the legal and strategy needs of Community Development Districts, Special Districts, Developers, and are especially adept at Public Finance, Entitlement and Land Use. The Firm represents nearly 200 Districts across the state of Florida.
Kobitter graduated with honors from Stetson University College of Law and was nominated to the Order of Barristers. While in law school, Grace served as Secretary and Vice President of the Student Bar Association and was a Notes & Comments Editor for the Stetson Law Review. As a member of Stetson’s nationally ranked Dispute Resolution Board, she was a Regional Champion in the ABA Client Counseling Competition.
Grace obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky. She was a member of the swimming and diving team and participated in various fundraising events in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Jennifer Kilinski, a Founding Partner at KE Law Group said, “We’re pleased that Grace decided to join our rapidly growing team in Tampa in support of some of our nearly 200 Districts across the state of Florida. She’s a real talent and having her near our central Florida clients allows us to be more responsive and deliver the service our clients have come to expect. As we expand, we’ll continue to look at geographic coverage to best handle our growing portfolio of work.”
About KE Law Group:
KE Law Group is a boutique law firm focused on the legal and strategy needs of Community Development Districts, Special Districts, Developers, and are especially adept at Public Finance, Entitlement and Land Use. The Firm represents nearly 200 Districts across the state of Florida.
Contact
KE Law GroupContact
Jennifer Kilinski
850-508-2335
kelawgroup.com
Jennifer Kilinski
850-508-2335
kelawgroup.com
Categories