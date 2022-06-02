Terra Fresh Home & Garden Announce 6-Month 100% Money Back Guarantee
Terra Fresh Home & Garden is a 100% plant-based natural fertilizer. The founder developed the natural-based fertilizer as a solution to stopping the use of potentially dangerous chemical-based fertilizers. They stand behind what they sell.
Meridian, ID, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Terra Fresh Home & Garden announces they will stand behind what they sell with a money back guarantee.
The fertilizer is 100% plant-based and can be used on all vegetable and flower gardens. Specifically formulated for tomatoes, customers report larger, juicy tomatoes, a reduction in tomato rot, and insect infestation.
Terra Fresh Home and Garden comes in a bottle that has been pre-measured. Water is added and application is easy and storage of the product is even easier.
Tomatoes thrive in well drained, rich soil. Terra Fresh Home and Garden adds to the nutrients in the soil, fights tomato diseases, and increases tomato production.
Tomatoes prefer to use a high-phosphorus fertilizer. You can keep things simple by using a fertilizer especially formulated for tomatoes.
Customers report, "I have never seen my plants look like they are standing up and paying attention like they doe after treating with Terra Fresh."
For more information, visit: https://terrafreshhome.com/
Contact
Lex Case
208-219-7810
https://terrafreshhome.com/
