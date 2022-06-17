Stephanie A. Chandler Honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2022 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
St. Paul, MN, June 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Stephanie A. Chandler of St. Paul, Minnesota, was honored as a Woman of the Month for May 2022 her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of real estate. Each month P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Stephanie A. Chandler
Stephanie A. Chandler is a realtor and the owner of Stephanie Chandler Group, a real estate agency based in Saint Paul, Minnesota. With over 25 years’ experience, Stephanie sells residential properties, works with first time buyers and sellers, represents luxury home builders, renovates homes, and works with rental investors. She has trained other agents and is experienced in all aspects of real estate.
A third-generation realtor, Chandler remembers tagging along with her mom and grandma as they worked as real estate agents across the Twin Cities. Always an overachiever, Chandler attended the University of Minnesota at just 16 years old. After graduating, she worked as her mom's assistant where she became one of the youngest loan officers with Edina Realty. From there, she became a licensed real estate agent. She quickly became one of the top agents in the Twin Cities area and within the last decade, she became one of Edina's top five agents and Minneapolis/St. Paul's top 20 agents.
Chandler strives to make the process of buying or selling a client’s home a smooth and positive experience. In addition to creating a personalized plan based on each client’s unique goals and timeline, the agency also offers in-house professional staging and photography, and the services of both local and national marketing professionals. Stephanie Chandler Group also has decades of experience with renovations, new construction and investment properties. Their real estate team is powered by three generations, with over 80 years of combined experience in real estate, mortgage, and title.
"I love to see people's dreams come to reality,” said Chandler. “My biggest reward within this job is guiding my clients through the emotional journey of buying or selling a home; it is such a great privilege to have!"
Chandler earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of Minnesota in 1993. She belongs to the Twin Cities Association of Realtors and Minnesota Association of Realtors.
Currently, Chandler resides in St. Paul with her husband of twenty years and her two daughters, ages 20 and 14. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family, friends, and loved ones. She also enjoys traveling the world, cooking for her family, and practicing yoga.
For more information, visit: stephaniechandlergroup.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
