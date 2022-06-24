P.O.W.E.R. Magazine's Summer Issue Explores How Self-Care Builds Confidence and Self-Esteem
Manhasset, NY, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. Magazine’s summer issue explores how self-care helps create a positive attitude change. The Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized distributes a print and digital quarterly magazine featuring women of P.O.W.E.R. members as well as celebrities and “icons.” The publication showcases women who have achieved success as well as those looking to advance in their careers. Their biographies and stories are motivational and empowering.
About the Women Highlighted in P.O.W.E.R. Magazine
The inner/outer beauty connection is real. It is a psychologically proven fact that when you look good, you feel good, and perform at your best. Feeling healthy and looking your best has a direct impact on how you present yourself to the world and how you show up in your daily life. The women featured in the summer issue of P.O.W.E.R. magazine have mastered the art of this mind/body phenomenon. They are all beautiful inside and out and use their confidence and self-esteem to achieve their own success and help others do the same.
Readers will be inspired by the issue’s cover girl, Christie Brinkley, who is an icon of beauty and has proven that age is simply a number. Passionate about looking her best at any stage of life, Christie is still rocking a bikini in her 60’s and uses her influence as a model, actress, entrepreneur, spokesperson and author to encourage others to look and feel their best. She has authored two books that share her beauty secrets, and as a fitness guru, she is the spokesperson for Total Gym, which is the best-selling total body fitness equipment in the world and a major part of her wellness routine. She is also an owner of SBLA Beauty, a skincare company "where science meets beauty," offering revolutionary solutions for the renewal and restoration of youthful skin. Recognizing the difference a new smile can make in self-esteem building, Christie championed the cause of Smile Train to provide free cleft surgery to poor children in developing countries, giving millions of kids a second chance at life. Given Christie’s commitment to creating and preserving beauty, it comes as no surprise that she has developed her own line of Prosecco and sparkling wines called Bellissima, which literally means “most beautiful” in Italian. As a life-long vegetarian, her wines are organic and vegan, which are better for your health, and most recently she introduced an entire range of sugar-free wines. Not just a pretty face, Christie’s long list of accomplishments inspires women to look, feel and do better at any age!
Those who are contemplating plastic surgery will especially enjoy reading about Houston’s top plastic surgeon Dr. Camille Cash. A leader in her field, Dr. Cash is known for her unique and innovative techniques to achieve a natural and improved look. You might recognize her name from season three of the TLC series “My 600-lb Life: Skin Tight,” where she showcased her surgical skills and bedside manner in treating patients suffering with excess skin following massive weight loss. She is extremely proud of the physical changes she achieves in the operating room but is even more satisfied to see how a patient’s confidence skyrockets after the procedure. Sharing in that excitement is Dr. Cash’s biggest reward. Helping people look and feel their best is what drew Dr. Cash to plastic surgery in the first place.
Yoga is all about giving back to yourself and Kristin McGee has been a pioneer in making yoga more accessible. She is a Peloton instructor, has starred in yoga DVD’s, privately trains celebrities, and has written books about the value of yoga in everyday life. As a busy mom, Kristin strongly believes that just a few minutes of yoga a day can bring more balance and harmony to your life. Those who take Kristin’s classes appreciate her ability to help them turn inward and focus, so that they can truly give back to themselves.
Christine A. Guarino says there is no greater feeling than making other women feel beautiful and love themselves, physically, emotionally, and mentally. That is why her life’s mission is to help women recovering from breast surgeries feel beautiful, balanced, and confident again. In 2015, Christine noticed the lack of care when it came to restoring beauty and confidence to breast cancer survivors and founded A World of Pink – a health facility dedicated to meeting the needs of women in all phases of breast aftercare. Using breast prostheses and beautiful supportive bras, A World of Pink is helping women feel confident in their clothing and have symmetry for overall health. Through her work, Christine has been able to change the lives of women, their partners, their families, and most importantly, the survivors themselves who have been hiding behind scarves and ill-fitted bras after their surgeries.
Entrepreneur, celebrity aesthetician and clinical laser expert Katherine Sempecos learned how self-esteem is tied to confidence at an early age. In her teens, she experienced terrible cystic acne that left embarrassing deep scars all over her face. Desperate for a solution, she began researching new treatments and technologies that could help improve her skin’s condition. Since then, her path has led to a career dedicated to helping others look and feel their best. For over 20 years, Katherine has been bringing the newest, most innovative and effective aging well treatments and products from Europe to the U.S. market, helping her clientele feel good about themselves. Katherine has seen first-hand how self-care can give a person the confidence they need to help unlock their true potential.
A woman’s job is never done, but without self-care no one can operate at their full potential. “This summer, ditch the guilt, grab a lounge chair (and perhaps a bottle of Christie’s sugar-free wine), and read about these amazing women who have dedicated their lives to helping others be the best they can be,” urges Tonia DeCosimo, founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R. and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. “I hope these articles will motivate women to treat themselves to the pampering they deserve. Whether they take up yoga, get a new hairstyle, splurge on a facial – I hope they do something special that makes them feel good. I promise, the payoff will be worth it!”
The summer issue also includes exclusive interviews with the amazing Scotto sisters, Rosanna and Elaina, who are each inspiring individuals in their own professions. Together with their mom, they host an Instagram live show that focuses on food, fashion, family and fun that was created to give viewers a quick escape from the pressures of today’s tumultuous world. The current magazine also features motivating stories about P.O.WER. members including certified flight instructor Alexa Wahl; Dr. Linda Hackett, senior vice president and co-founder of the Delaware Multicultural and Civic Organization (DEMCO Inc.); motivational speaker and coach Viki Zarkin, and many others.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
