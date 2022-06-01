Alliance Homecare Names Nancy Gillette Chief Executive Officer
Alliance Homecare, a leader in fully licensed Home Care services in the New York metropolitan area, has announced Nancy Gillette as Alliance’s new CEO.
New York, NY, June 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Founder Gregory Solometo Continues as Chairman of the Board of Directors
Alliance Homecare today announced that Nancy Gillette has been promoted to CEO and Chief Caregiver, effective June 1, 2022. Gregory Solometo, founder and current chairman and CEO, will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board, focusing on the company’s strategic initiatives.
“Since joining Alliance Homecare as President and Chief Operating Officer earlier this year, Nancy has quickly proven her ability to lead, innovate and operate in the groundbreaking Alliance way,” said Mr. Solometo. “Nancy’s time and professional experience with The Walt Disney Company and in various homecare organizations has uniquely positioned her to drive Alliance Homecare forward. Her talent and vision will shepherd us into the future of luxury homecare that honors and respects The Grandma Rule—to treat everyone the way you would want your grandmother to be treated.”
“I am grateful and humbled by the opportunity to lead such an amazing group of dedicated professionals to bring Alliance Homecare into new markets and territories,” said Mrs. Gillette.
Mrs. Gillette has spent over two decades working in the home care and health care industry. Prior to joining Alliance Homecare, she served as Chief Growth Officer at HouseWorks LLC and, previously, as Chief Revenue Officer for Visiting Angels, Scottsdale, AZ. She has also had a senior executive leadership position at Team Select Home Care, where her work on growth and development took the company from startup to successful private equity in less than 10 years.
Mrs. Gillette received an MBA in Organizational Leadership from the University of Phoenix and a BA in English from the University of Massachusetts.
“I know Alliance’s passionate, client-centered employees will gain wisdom from working with Nancy and the leadership team she is developing,” adds Mr. Solometo. “I am excited to watch and be involved as the next several chapters of this great company’s story are written.”
About Alliance Homecare
Alliance Homecare is a concierge home health care company which offers an extensive range of high-quality private home care services to an elite client base in lower New York State which includes: the five boroughs of New York City, Nassau, Suffolk, Westchester, and Rockland Counties. Co-founded in 2006, Alliance has a uniquely selective hiring process, known as The Grandma Rule. This process ensures Alliance only hires the highest caliber of registered nurses, home health aides and health care professionals. These specialized professionals provide best-in-class care for Alliance’s clients and their loved ones while honoring a strict code of confidentiality. A Licensed Home Care Services Agency (LHCSA), Alliance’s services include private duty nursing, home health aides, companions, professional care management, physical therapy, and nutritional counseling. To learn more, visit alliancehomecare.com.
Contact
Alliance Homecare
Ron Patterson
(646) 846-2900
alliancehomecare.com
