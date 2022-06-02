New Adjustable Motorcycle Windshield Systems from MadStad Engineering
Announcing an array of new motorcycle wind protection systems / adjustable windshield systems for several late model motorcycle models.
Brooksville, FL, June 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Madstad Engineering Adds Eight New Windshield Systems for Summer 2022
Continuing to lead the way in motorcycle wind protection, the team at MadStad Engineering has been busy designing and building new products for an array of popular late model motorcycles. Covering everything from a European Cruiser and Standard to Adventure Touring and Sport Touring bikes, these quality, Made-In-America windshield systems are model specific and offer riders the ability to dial in a smooth riding experience using MadStad’s unique and patented height and angle adjustment system.
Based in Brooksville, Florida, MadStad Engineering has been offering riders the best approach to handling motorcycle windshield airflow for over fifteen years. Already covering over one hundred motorcycle models, these newest designs vary from fork-mounted quick-release style windshields to a flyscreen/touring windshield combination.
MadStad offers a variety of windshield sizes with the goal being to look clearly over the top edge improving safety while maintaining wind protection. The windshields are also available in clear, light, medium and dark gray colors.
The new additions include:
BMW R 18 (2021 – up)
BMW G310GS (2017 – up)
BMW R nine T (2017 – up)
Moto Guzzi V7 (2012 – up)
Yamaha MT-09 (2021 – up)
Yamaha Tracer 9GT (2021 – up)
Yamaha Tenere 700 (2021 – up)
Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro (2020 – up)
Suzuki SV650 (2017 – up)
Kawasaki Z650 (2017 – 2019)
Visit madstad.com for more information on these and the entire collection of adjustable windshield systems and accessories.
Contact:
Mark Stadnyk
mark@madstad.com
352-848-3646
