The Whale Carbon Plus Project™ Ethical AI and Diverse Ocean Stakeholders Bring Whales to the Blue Carbon Market in an Unprecedented New Way

The Whale Carbon Plus Project™: First-of-a-kind project across North America uniting governmental organizations, environmental organizations, and the private sector to develop an innovative carbon credit system centered around the protection of whales. Linking environment and finance, The Whale Carbon Plus Project™ aims to translate the value of whales into financial incentives for organizations to protect them as a way to reach their net-zero and environmental goals.