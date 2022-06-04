Axel's Pawn Shop Launches Huge Inventory of Name Brand Tools
Axel's Pawn Shop specializes in buying, selling, and pawning against name brand tools like DeWalt, Ridgid, Bosch, and others. The inventory in the store changes daily. If a person needs a specialized tool for a weekend project or a professional needs tools for long-term construction projects Axel's has a large selection to choose from.
Spokane, WA, June 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Summer weather is just around the corner and Axel's Pawn Shop has launched a huge inventory of name brand tools available for any construction or small home project.
Sometimes a specialized tool is needed, but it just doesn't make sense to spend money on a new tool when a previously used tool in good condition will do as good of a job.
Mayor Nadine Woodward signaled the launch of this year’s $80 million construction season in downtown Spokane, March 2022. Many of the projects will focus on streets, bridges, water, and sewer system improvements.
Construction workers hired on the teams that will help with all the major building, housing projects, and smaller projects need tools. Axel's Pawn Shop has been in business in the area since 1990. They have everything from A to Z.
Purchasing equipment and tools from a pawn shop helps save money. Prices are affordable and the pawnbrokers are knowledgeable about what they sell.
For more information, visit: https://axels.com/.
Contact
Dug Karlson
(509) 535-2251
