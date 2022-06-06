Joseph Folkman’s Newest Book, "The Trifecta of Trust" Shares Research from Over 100,000 Global Leaders
Orem, UT, June 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In the newly released book, "The Trifecta of Trust: The Proven Formula for Building or Restoring Trust," psychometrics and leadership expert Joseph R. Folkman has collected a mountain of compelling data to make the irrefutable case for the value of trust in leadership. His research shows that there are three core behaviors that create and reinforce trust from others.
“This was my Manhattan Project,” said Joe Folkman, bestselling author, and CEO of Zenger Folkman. “The atom is so small, but its impact can be so enormous. After years of analysis, I discovered that the atom of leadership is trust. Trust is a very small issue. Most people think they know if they are trusted, but they are often wrong. They know who they trust and who they do not trust, but this one small issue can positively or negatively affect everything else you do.”
In this new book, Folkman shifts trust from a qualitative conversation to one that is grounded in real data and measurement. After studying reports from over one hundred thousand global leaders, he found elements that predict whether a leader will be trusted by their direct reports, peers, and other colleagues. These elements are positive relationships, consistency, and good judgment/expertise. When a leader scored above average on each of these elements, they were more likely to be trusted. Positive relationships appeared to be the most important element. Without it, a leader’s trust rating plummeted significantly.
The book’s vast research on trust has been well received and awarded high praise from the learning and development industry’s best experts. Adam Grant, a #1 New York Time Bestselling Author, said of the book, “There’s nothing more vital to leadership and collaboration than trust, and Joseph Folkman has spent his career becoming a trustworthy source of knowledge and data on it. His book is filled with practical insights for earning, keeping, and repairing trust.”
"The Trifecta of Trust" is now available for purchase anywhere books are sold.
