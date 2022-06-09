Trader Bill’s Opens New Location in Little Rock, Ark
Little Rock, AR, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Trader Bill’s Outdoor Sports is bringing even more high-quality, outdoor choices to Little Rock. The new location is located at 120006 I-30 Frontage Road, near the intersection of I-30 and Otter Creek with Grand Opening Celebrations on June 10 and 11 from 10am to 6 pm.
“With the addition of our second location, we are positioned to offer the best service and selection to the Natural State,” said Reji Short, manager/co-owner of Trader Bill’s Outdoor Sports.
This location is the first to open after the merger with Southern Reel Outfitters which gives this retail store the benefit of the combined strengths of two well-established and respected outdoor sports businesses. The experience and expertise are unmatched in Arkansas and will bring new opportunities to area sportsman. Trader Bill’s offers elite marine brands such as Tige, ATX, Godfrey pontoons and deck boats, Vexus, Suzuki, Yamaha, Mercury and many more to appeal to fisherman, skiers, wake surfers, and pleasure cruisers. Best of all, the owners and employees of Trader Bill’s are sportsman, too, and are ready to advise customers on the best gear for their outdoor lifestyle. This is why they are rated 5 stars in their service department and have an award-winning sales department.
“My favorite part of working for Trader Bill’s is that I’m selling fun when selling a boat, whether our customers prefer fishing, surfing, or pontoon boating, all time spent on the water is quality time with family and friends, it is such a pleasure helping our customers achieve a fun lifestyle,” Short stated. “It builds a relationship, and they aren’t only customers, but become my friends.”
In addition to a boat dealership and a service center, the newest Trader Bill’s will offer marine parts, electronics, water sports equipment and anything you would need on the water. Trader Bill’s Outdoor Sports remains committed to the community by sponsoring and managing fishing tournaments as it has for the last 21 years. They will continue their commitment to supporting local organizations through board memberships, financial contributions, and volunteerism. A sampling of the many organizations that benefit from their service are CARTI, Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation, Lake Maumelle Bass League, Arkansas State Parks, Relay for Life, and various high school fishing programs across the state.
For more information about all Trader Bill’s locations, inventory, and selection, visit www.traderbills.com.
Catherine Freeman
903-520-1106
freemanstrategygroup@gmail.com
