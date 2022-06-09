PrivacyCheq Signs SecureB4 as Exclusive GCC Rep for PDPL Privacy Compliance Solutions
Privacy compliance services vendor PrivacyCheq announces SecureB4 as its exclusive distributor in the Gulf Coast Cooperative region of the middle east.
York, PA, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Post-Cookie Transparency and Consent Are Key Operational Compliance Tasks as New Privacy Regulations Come Into Force in Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.
Today, PrivacyCheq announced it has entered an exclusive partnership agreement with SecureB4 to distribute ConsentCheq, its operational privacy transparency and consent management solution.
SecureB4 is a Dubai-based security and privacy consulting firm that will represent PrivacyCheq exclusively in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, comprising Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates. With the exception of Kuwait, each of these countries have enacted sweeping Personal Data Protection Laws (PDPL) similar to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union. With the UAE and Saudi regulations having come into force early in 2022, enterprises in the GCC need to take immediate steps to come into operational compliance.
New privacy laws like UAE Decree 45 require "informed, active consent" from users prior to the collection and use of their private data. Compliance requires technical changes to user touchpoints, and operational privacy management on a day-to-day basis. Under this relationship, the SecureB4 team offers clients assistance with analysis, planning and implementation for all corporate data ingestion and usage. PrivacyCheq’s ConsentCheq service provides a complete set of technical tools, sample models, and cloud services that facilitate PDPL requirements for user notice, consent, logging, reporting, breach notice, and parental consent for children under 16.
PrivacyCheq CEO Roy Smith said, “While many EU companies were told their privacy exposure was solved by adding a simple 'cookie banner' to their website, that myth has been dispelled by the Google and the GDPR regulators who have declared 'cookie' solutions to be insufficient and even potentially illegal. Fortunately for GCC enterprises, they can avoid the missteps made by the EU companies and begin their privacy compliance journey with our 'post cookie' tools and SecureB4’s assistance which will bring them rapidly into a lasting compliance posture, building trust with their customers. We have been very impressed by SecureB4’s team and we look forward to working with them to help GCC enterprises achieve a privacy-positive status.”
Chandrasekhar, CEO at SecureB4, said, “We are pleased with the timing of this deal to exclusively represent PrivacyCheq’s services in the GCC, just as the new privacy regulations in the region come into effect, and our customers have been asking us how they should respond to the death of so-called 'Cookie consent' systems. We like to represent products that have been proven in the market, as ConsentCheq has been deployed for over 5 years all over the world. We are looking forward to working with the PrivacyCheq team to help our customers solve their operational privacy problems.”
About PrivacyCheq
Since its founding in 2013, PrivacyCheq has been a leader in the regulatory compliance tech industry, offering a variety of cloud services facilitating operational compliance with CCPA, CPRA, GDPR, CCPA, COPPA, PIPEDA, LGPD, and gulf region PDPL. For more information visit https://www.privacycheq.com.
About SecureB4
SecureB4, provide world-class cybersecurity solutions to give you more visibility to secure data against cyber threats, by strengthening customer cybersecurity posture while meeting strictest privacy and compliance laws. For more information, visit https://SecureB4.io.
Press Contact
Roy Smith, CEO
+1 877 243 2437 X116
sales@privacycheq.com
Today, PrivacyCheq announced it has entered an exclusive partnership agreement with SecureB4 to distribute ConsentCheq, its operational privacy transparency and consent management solution.
SecureB4 is a Dubai-based security and privacy consulting firm that will represent PrivacyCheq exclusively in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, comprising Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and United Arab Emirates. With the exception of Kuwait, each of these countries have enacted sweeping Personal Data Protection Laws (PDPL) similar to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the European Union. With the UAE and Saudi regulations having come into force early in 2022, enterprises in the GCC need to take immediate steps to come into operational compliance.
New privacy laws like UAE Decree 45 require "informed, active consent" from users prior to the collection and use of their private data. Compliance requires technical changes to user touchpoints, and operational privacy management on a day-to-day basis. Under this relationship, the SecureB4 team offers clients assistance with analysis, planning and implementation for all corporate data ingestion and usage. PrivacyCheq’s ConsentCheq service provides a complete set of technical tools, sample models, and cloud services that facilitate PDPL requirements for user notice, consent, logging, reporting, breach notice, and parental consent for children under 16.
PrivacyCheq CEO Roy Smith said, “While many EU companies were told their privacy exposure was solved by adding a simple 'cookie banner' to their website, that myth has been dispelled by the Google and the GDPR regulators who have declared 'cookie' solutions to be insufficient and even potentially illegal. Fortunately for GCC enterprises, they can avoid the missteps made by the EU companies and begin their privacy compliance journey with our 'post cookie' tools and SecureB4’s assistance which will bring them rapidly into a lasting compliance posture, building trust with their customers. We have been very impressed by SecureB4’s team and we look forward to working with them to help GCC enterprises achieve a privacy-positive status.”
Chandrasekhar, CEO at SecureB4, said, “We are pleased with the timing of this deal to exclusively represent PrivacyCheq’s services in the GCC, just as the new privacy regulations in the region come into effect, and our customers have been asking us how they should respond to the death of so-called 'Cookie consent' systems. We like to represent products that have been proven in the market, as ConsentCheq has been deployed for over 5 years all over the world. We are looking forward to working with the PrivacyCheq team to help our customers solve their operational privacy problems.”
About PrivacyCheq
Since its founding in 2013, PrivacyCheq has been a leader in the regulatory compliance tech industry, offering a variety of cloud services facilitating operational compliance with CCPA, CPRA, GDPR, CCPA, COPPA, PIPEDA, LGPD, and gulf region PDPL. For more information visit https://www.privacycheq.com.
About SecureB4
SecureB4, provide world-class cybersecurity solutions to give you more visibility to secure data against cyber threats, by strengthening customer cybersecurity posture while meeting strictest privacy and compliance laws. For more information, visit https://SecureB4.io.
Press Contact
Roy Smith, CEO
+1 877 243 2437 X116
sales@privacycheq.com
Contact
PrivacyCheqContact
Roy Smith
844-243-2437
www.privacycheq.com
Extension 116
Roy Smith
844-243-2437
www.privacycheq.com
Extension 116
Categories