Does Anyone LTN (Love Thy Neighbor) Anymore? New Book by MJ Smith
Spring, TX, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Encourages Christians and others to examine their implementation of Jesus 2nd most important commandment “You shall Love Thy Neighbor as yourself” LTN’ing. Explores; What is LTN? Do I really LTN others? What is blocking me from LTN’ing?
Book is called LTN Love Thy Neighbor. The book is available in hard copy or ebook on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Reads like a deep dive white paper on how to implement LTN based upon the gospel with help from various experts in mental and spiritual health. All people want to be respected, loved, and appreciated. This book provides Jesus teachings in a simplified non study guide approach. Author promotes that for a person to be Loved one should learn to Love in a LTN way.
“mmlj I AM here for Christ’s Sake” was the authors prior book released in 2021. That book is a unique uncluttered way to read the Gospel. mmlj = Mathew, Mark, Luke and John. Also non study guide approach.
MJ Smith is happily married with family for over the 24 years. He is a survivor of a plane crash into Southeast Alaska Berners Bay glacier filled waters. He has worked for construction industry in Russia, Iraq, Canada, Asia and USA. Considers the USA losing its way as it forgets Jesus teachings. MJ attended university in Honolulu, HI. MJ resides in both Seattle and Houston.
MJ is available for interviews and follow up questions by contacting him at LoveThyNeighbor@USA.com.
MJ has a desire for additional LTN series books and creating a TV series on real world LTN practicers. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B31LCG46/ref=mp_s_a_1_7?crid=27LL4GK980CL7&keywords=ltn+love+thy+neighbor&qid=1654695308&sprefix=ltn+love+thy+neighbor+%2Caps%2C97&sr=8-7
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ltn-love-thy-neighbor-mj-smith/1141620500?ean=9798985383867#
Book is called LTN Love Thy Neighbor. The book is available in hard copy or ebook on Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
Reads like a deep dive white paper on how to implement LTN based upon the gospel with help from various experts in mental and spiritual health. All people want to be respected, loved, and appreciated. This book provides Jesus teachings in a simplified non study guide approach. Author promotes that for a person to be Loved one should learn to Love in a LTN way.
“mmlj I AM here for Christ’s Sake” was the authors prior book released in 2021. That book is a unique uncluttered way to read the Gospel. mmlj = Mathew, Mark, Luke and John. Also non study guide approach.
MJ Smith is happily married with family for over the 24 years. He is a survivor of a plane crash into Southeast Alaska Berners Bay glacier filled waters. He has worked for construction industry in Russia, Iraq, Canada, Asia and USA. Considers the USA losing its way as it forgets Jesus teachings. MJ attended university in Honolulu, HI. MJ resides in both Seattle and Houston.
MJ is available for interviews and follow up questions by contacting him at LoveThyNeighbor@USA.com.
MJ has a desire for additional LTN series books and creating a TV series on real world LTN practicers. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B31LCG46/ref=mp_s_a_1_7?crid=27LL4GK980CL7&keywords=ltn+love+thy+neighbor&qid=1654695308&sprefix=ltn+love+thy+neighbor+%2Caps%2C97&sr=8-7
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/ltn-love-thy-neighbor-mj-smith/1141620500?ean=9798985383867#
Contact
MJ SmithContact
206-669-7264
206-669-7264
Multimedia
Categories