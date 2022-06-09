Harcourts Auctions Partners with Serhant on Unique, Artistic Property
New York, NY, June 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Harcourts Auctions is teaming up with powerhouse New York brokerage Serhant to sell 112 Prince Street, one of the most unique properties in all of New York City.
The second-floor loft at 112 Prince Street in SoHo is a contemporary masterpiece. Designed by world-renowned photographer, director, and conceptual artist Michael Somoroff and acclaimed architect Stephen Wanta, this loft boasts numerous authentic details. These include restored wooden-beam ceilings, cast-iron columns, wooden framed windows, and 13-foot-high ceilings. Because of its illustrious nature, this property is sure to be highly sought after.
With this being the first time this unit has been available in 25 years, the partnership between Serhant and Harcourts Auctions made perfect sense. These two global powerhouses partner to ensure this piece of livable art gets the international eyes and attention it deserves.
“Harcourts Auctions has had a close relationship with the Serhant brand since its inception,” said Jason Scott, Harcourts Director of Auctions. “Katie Thurber and Chris Rassam are the real deal when it comes to the best New York real estate agents. To be partnering with them is exciting, and reassuring that Harcourts Auctions maintain to be the best auction platform for our partner agents in North America, as well as their clients and properties.” Serhant is the most followed real estate brand globally, while Harcourts Auctions is the pioneer of non-distressed real estate auctions in North America.
Though this landmark Cast Iron District building was built in 1889, it and the method by which it will be sold is anything but old school. “This is so much more than just a property. With its rich architectural and artistic history, you will legitimately never see another property like this,” Scott said. “So much so that its history will be saved forever with this property’s very own NFT being created for the new buyer to go along with the sale of the property.”
The opportunity to own this eight-room, three-bed, two-and-a-half-bath work of art may never come around again, and these agents know this. Such an incredibly unique property needs and deserves the perfect buyer. It is guaranteed that the partnership between Harcourts Auctions and Serhant will find them, and close on a historical sale.
Harcourts Auctions is the leading name in home auctions in the United States and globally. They seek to redefine and reinvent auctions by bringing an unparalleled level of expertise to every aspect of the transaction. Built on transparency, trust, and a continuous drive for success, Harcourts Auctions regularly produces outstanding outcomes when buying or selling property.
www.harcourtsauctions.com/properties/112-prince-street-2-soho-new-york-ny-10012/
