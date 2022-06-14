Founder of the Affiliate Ball and the AFFY Awards Partners with Lead Generation World, LLC to Launch the AFFY Expo

Darren Blatt, Founder of the Affiliate Ball, partners with Lead Generation World, LLC to launch a new and exciting event called the AFFY Expo. The AFFY Expo, which is being held October 16-18, 2022 at the iconic Andaz Hotel located in Hollywood, California, is a refreshing new experiential twist on an affiliate and performance marketing trade show.