Mason Filippi Joins G2G Racing in Camping World Truck Series at Sonoma Raceway

G2G Racing Welcomes Mason Filippi, an ascending racer, to drive the No. 46 G2G Racing Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, to be sponsored by OpenFender and MotorizedShade.com, at the Sonoma Raceway June 11, 2022.