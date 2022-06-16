Saelig Announces New EG-JF Range of High Frequency Ultra-Low Jitter Voltage-Controlled Oscillators
The new Euroquartz EG-JF series VCXOs are ideal for use in applications requiring ultra-low phase jitter.
Fairport, NY, June 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company Inc. (Fairport, NY) has launched a new range of surface mount voltage-controlled crystal oscillators (VCXO) from frequency control specialist Euroquartz, offering high frequency outputs with ultra-low phase jitter performance. The new EG-JF series offers frequencies from 15 to 2100MHz for CMOS, LVPECL, LVDS and CML differential outputs and 15 to 700MHz for HCSL differential outputs.
The new EG-JF series oscillators are aimed at applications where ultra-low phase jitter is an essential requirement. Typical RMS phase jitter performance ranges from as low as 151fs at 644.530MHz up to 163fs at 2000MHz. The oscillators are housed in a standard format 8-pad 7x5mm SMD ceramic package with hermetically sealed metal lid. Power supply voltage options are 1.8V ±5% (except LVPECL types), 2.5V ±10% and 3.5V ±10% (all types) with current consumption ranging from 70 to 120mA maximum depending on frequency and logic type. Standard temperature stability specification options available are ±25, ±50 and ±100ppm over commercial (-10 to +70°C) and industrial (-40 to +85°C) temperature ranges with tighter options available upon request.
Additional specifications include rise/fall time of 5ns maximum for CMOS types, 0.4ns maximum for all others (20% to 80% waveform), duty cycle of 50% ±5% for all types (except 1.8V CMOS at ±10%) and output enable/disable function as standard. Ageing is ±3ppm maximum for first year, ±2ppm maximum thereafter.
The new Euroquartz EG-JF series VCXOs are ideal for use in applications such as flat panel displays for consumer TVs, video streaming systems via external cables (e.g. LDI), high speed serial communications links such as Serial ATA & FireWire, SONET, xDSL, SDH, set-top box, and Ethernet cards.
Made in Europe by frequency specialist Euroquartz Ltd., EG-JF series VCXOs are available from their technical distributor Saelig. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact Saelig (toll-free in the US) 1-888-7SAELIG.
Contact
