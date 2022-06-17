State's Attorney Candidate Perry Paylor Out-Raises Long-Term Incumbent; Raises More Than Two Challengers Combined
Silver Spring, MD, June 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Montgomery County State’s Attorney candidate Perry Paylor raised three times as much in campaign contributions as incumbent John McCarthy during the most recent campaign-finance reporting period. As in the prior reporting period, Paylor raised more than the two challengers combined Jan. 7 through June 7.
Paylor reported $230,000 in campaign contributions to date with nearly $118,000 cash on hand earned from more than 1,200 contributions.
“This is positive news for our campaign and confirms that Montgomery County residents have confidence in our ability to win in the Democratic primary in July,” said Paylor.
“In addition to out-raising the long-time incumbent in this reporting period, our campaign has more than 1,200 individual contributions. This number represents voters who are ready for new leadership with fresh ideas. Our momentum is growing, and we expect this trend to increase over the next 30 days. We are giving the incumbent a real fight,” said Paylor.
Paylor has been endorsed by CASA in Action, Working Families Party, Jews United for Justice Campaign Fund, CERG 2.0 and numerous elected officials.
Paylor is the current Deputy State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County, where he oversees the Grand Jury Screening, Guns & Drugs, Major Crimes, and Post Trial Units. He was raised in Montgomery County and presently resides in Silver Spring, with his wife and two children. He brings more than 25 years of experience to the campaign as a former line prosecutor and criminal defense attorney.
Paylor reported $230,000 in campaign contributions to date with nearly $118,000 cash on hand earned from more than 1,200 contributions.
“This is positive news for our campaign and confirms that Montgomery County residents have confidence in our ability to win in the Democratic primary in July,” said Paylor.
“In addition to out-raising the long-time incumbent in this reporting period, our campaign has more than 1,200 individual contributions. This number represents voters who are ready for new leadership with fresh ideas. Our momentum is growing, and we expect this trend to increase over the next 30 days. We are giving the incumbent a real fight,” said Paylor.
Paylor has been endorsed by CASA in Action, Working Families Party, Jews United for Justice Campaign Fund, CERG 2.0 and numerous elected officials.
Paylor is the current Deputy State’s Attorney in Prince George’s County, where he oversees the Grand Jury Screening, Guns & Drugs, Major Crimes, and Post Trial Units. He was raised in Montgomery County and presently resides in Silver Spring, with his wife and two children. He brings more than 25 years of experience to the campaign as a former line prosecutor and criminal defense attorney.
Contact
Friends of Perry PaylorContact
Tonja Paylor
240-893-6454
www.perrypaylor.com
Tonja Paylor
240-893-6454
www.perrypaylor.com
Multimedia
Categories