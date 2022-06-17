EPA Warning About Health Risks from PFOA & PFOS Even at Low Levels - ZeroWater Only Water Filter NSF Certified to Reduce These Contaminants by Over 90%
ZeroWater 5-Stage water filter is the only water filter NSF certified to reduce PFOA and PFOS, two of the most toxic compounds found in tap water. The EPA issued nonbinding health advisories that set health risk thresholds for PFOA and PFOS to near zero, replacing 2016 guidelines that had set them at 70 parts per trillion. The toxic compounds are associated with cancer and reduced birth weight.
Trevose, PA, June 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is warning that PFOA and PFOS - two nonstick and stain-resistant compounds found in drinking water - pose health risks even at levels so low they cannot currently be detected. The toxic compounds are associated with serious health conditions, including cancer and reduced birth weight. The EPA issued nonbinding health advisories that set health risk thresholds for PFOA and PFOS to near zero, replacing 2016 guidelines that had set them at 70 parts per trillion.
For anyone concerned about the health risks posed by PFAS, PFOS, and other contaminants in their drinking water, ZeroWater's 5-Stage Advanced Filtration Technology can help. This is the only pour-through water filter that has been certified by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) to significantly reduce PFOA/PFOS, lead, chromium, and arsenic in water. It also removes virtually all dissolved solids for the purest-tasting water, more than any other leading brand.
ZeroWater’s 5-stage water filters have been tested in thousands of households and are available to all Americans. Consumers can start tasting the difference by exploring starter packs with a variety of 5-stage options as well as filter subscriptions.
Zero Technologies, LLC is based in Trevose, PA, and develops high-performance water filtration systems for households. Its mission is to deliver the best filtration systems possible to remove total dissolved solids (TDS) from water. ZeroWater is the only gravity-fed filtration system that can compare to the TDS levels found in Purified Bottled Water. The innovative ZeroWater filter has received certifications from NSF International and the Water Quality Association for its ability to remove iron, copper, zinc, aluminum, lead, chromium, mercury, and chlorine. According to research from the Good Housekeeping Research Institute, ZeroWater filters remove more pharmaceutical contaminants and chemicals than competitors, Brita and PUR.
Both PFOA and PFOS are man-made compounds that belong to a group of chemicals called polyfluoroalkyl substances or the abbreviated name PFAS. PFOA is short-hand for perfluorooctanesulfonic acid and PFOS stands for perfluorooctane sulfonate. They are not biodegradable and regrettably last in the environment for a very long time. People can be exposed by drinking contaminated water. PFAS like PFOS/PFOA get released to the environment via wastewater from factories and hence can be commonly found in groundwater. In fact, water is one of the most common sources of PFOS/PFOA exposure.
According to the CDC, scientific studies have shown that exposure to PFAS like PFOA/PFOS can be harmful to humans and animals. These health risks include developmental effects to fetuses during pregnancy or to breastfed infants (low birth weight, accelerated puberty, skeletal variations), testicular or kidney cancer, liver damage, immune effects (antibody production and immunity), thyroid and cholesterol changes.
Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) are organic and non-organic sediments found in water, which contribute to a difference in the taste and appearance of water - and are generally not harmful to consume. Dissolved solids enter our water supply through old piping, run-off from road salts, pesticides, fertilizers, and more. TDS can include heavy metals, salt, minerals, and other compounds. Each zip code in the USA has a TDS score. Safe levels of TDS in water are generally between 50-150 parts per million. While poor TDS levels are considered 300 parts per million and above.
ZeroWater filters remove 99% of the following elements from water:
● Arsenic
● Asbestos
● Barium
● Chlorine
● Chromium
● Cyanide
● Copper
● Fluoride
● Iron
● Lead
● Selenium
● Silver
● Zinc
About ZeroWater:
