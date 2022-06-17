EPA Warning About Health Risks from PFOA & PFOS Even at Low Levels - ZeroWater Only Water Filter NSF Certified to Reduce These Contaminants by Over 90%

ZeroWater 5-Stage water filter is the only water filter NSF certified to reduce PFOA and PFOS, two of the most toxic compounds found in tap water. The EPA issued nonbinding health advisories that set health risk thresholds for PFOA and PFOS to near zero, replacing 2016 guidelines that had set them at 70 parts per trillion. The toxic compounds are associated with cancer and reduced birth weight.