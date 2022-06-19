Saelig Introduces Micsig STO1004 100MHz Battery-Portable Oscilloscopes
Micsig’s STO1004 4-channel oscilloscope has 70Mpts memory, 1GSa/s sampling, 130,000wfm/s refresh rate and Li battery for up to five hours of field use, with new joystick controls and universal probe interfaces for powering differential probes.
Fairport, NY, June 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Micsig STO1004 four-channel battery-powered portable oscilloscope, which offers 100MHz bandwidth, 70Mpts memory, 1GSa/s sampling (single channel), 130,000wfm/s refresh rate, and a 7.5Ah Li battery for extended field use. Improvements over previous Micsig models include an intelligent bidirectional Universal Probe Interface for accommodating and powering smart probes such as those with differential inputs and new joystick control buttons. A smartphone app is also available for remote instrument control.
This innovative portable instrument combines a capacitive 8” TFT LCD touch screen (touch, drag, and swipe) with traditional "button & knob" operation. An external USB mouse can also be connected for additional control choices. The built-in HDMI output adds educational and demonstration possibilities for large displays or projectors, and an auto-calibration function ensures measurement accuracy. The STO1004 is equipped with highly sensitive digital trigger system, and supports serial bus triggering and decoding. It has a wealth of measurement and math functions, comes standard with a digital filter module, 256-level intensity grading and color temperature display functions. Sophisticated waveform triggering techniques include: Edge, Pulse Width, Logic, Video, Runt, Time Out, Nth Edge, Slopetime, and Serial Decode. A screen capture button provides a quick way of saving waveform images for later review or report writing.
The STO1004 oscilloscope can make 31 types of automatic measurements, which can all be displayed on the screen simultaneously, and it can decode a selection of serial protocols, including UART, CAN, LIN, SPI, I2C, 1553B, and ARINC429. I/O provisions include WiFi, USB 3.0/2.0 Host, USB Type-C, HDMI, Trigger Out connections, DC Power input, and Aux out. 32GB of internal data storage is included for data files which can be transferred to a PC via a USB connection, LAN, or WiFi.
The oscilloscope features a bumper-protected black case with a sturdy built-in prop stand for easy viewing. When the oscilloscope is connected to a LAN or WiFi network, live screen images can be transmitted to an external projector. The scope can also be remotely PC-controlled via WiFi, LAN, or USB, and also via an Android mobile device. Included as standard are two x10 passive probes and an external 12V power adapter.
Made by Shenzhen-based Micsig, a leading provider of battery-powered portable and handheld oscilloscopes since 2004, the STO1004 oscilloscope is available now from Saelig Company Inc., Micsig’s authorized North American distributor. For detailed specifications, free technical assistance, or additional information, please contact (toll-free in the US) 1-888-7SAELIG
