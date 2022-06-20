Ocean Research Project's Schooner Marie Tharp Stops in Newport Before Ambitious Maiden Voyage to Map Greenland's Uncharted Glacier Fjords

Schooner Marie Tharp stops in Newport area for final preparations before launching into a decadal ocean mapping campaign across the Arctic. Operated by the Ocean Research Project, Marie embarks on her maiden mission to Greenland led by Captain Matt Rutherford and Oceanographer Nicole Trenholm.