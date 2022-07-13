Lisa M. Wolf Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Medina, OH, July 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lisa M. Wolf of Medina, Ohio has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of finance and automotive.
About Lisa M. Wolf
Lisa M. Wolf is the controller of Medina Auto Mall, the premier Cadillac, Buick, GMC, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealer in the Cleveland and Akron area. The dealership provides great deals on new and used trucks and SUVs and has a full-service repair center staffed with certified technicians using the latest diagnostic equipment. The service center also sells parts, accessories and tire supplies.
With over 24 years’ experience, Wolf is certified in automotive accounting, automotive warranty, titling, payroll, and human resources. She oversees a staff of eight and all of the accounting services for the dealership including taxes, banking, schedules, and the monthly financial statements. Her experience began with answering phones and she eventually transitioned into other aspects of the business. Wolf worked in the service, parts, body shop and sales departments before moving into an office role. With phenomenal mentors, she became an office manager and controller, a position she has held for the last 12 years.
Ms. Wolf was born May 6, 1971, in Berea, Ohio. In her free time, she enjoys playing fantasy football, cooking, family activities, swimming, and watching football.
For further information, contact www.medinaautomall.net
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
