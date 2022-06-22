Ideal Jewelry & Loan Announces Coin Dealing Services in Brockton, MA
Ideal Jewelry & Loan is a pawn shop that announced they serve a dual role as a trusted coin dealer. They also have an extensive inventory of hard-to-find coins.
Brockton, MA, June 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ideal Jewelry and Loan announces they now provide coin dealer services including evaluating and appraising single coins and coin collections. They have coin experts who understand the value of numismatic coins.
They offer a large inventory of beginner coins and coins for the experienced collector.
Pawn shops are regulated by state and federal laws. They are also licensed as precious metal buyers. Because they have experts able to appraise bullion they have a large selection of investment grade bullion on hand.
The NGC (Numismatic Guaranty Company) is an international third-party coin grading system located in Sarasota, Florida. The grading system is used to score and certificate the quality of bullion coins. This is helpful when a customer is looking for a specific grade and Ideal Jewelry and Loan will assist customers so they understand what they have to offer.
For more information, go to: idealjewelryandloan.com/coin-dealer/.
They offer a large inventory of beginner coins and coins for the experienced collector.
Pawn shops are regulated by state and federal laws. They are also licensed as precious metal buyers. Because they have experts able to appraise bullion they have a large selection of investment grade bullion on hand.
The NGC (Numismatic Guaranty Company) is an international third-party coin grading system located in Sarasota, Florida. The grading system is used to score and certificate the quality of bullion coins. This is helpful when a customer is looking for a specific grade and Ideal Jewelry and Loan will assist customers so they understand what they have to offer.
For more information, go to: idealjewelryandloan.com/coin-dealer/.
Contact
Ideal Jewelry and LoanContact
Philip Cohen
(508) 341-6228
https://idealjewelryandloan.com/
Philip Cohen
(508) 341-6228
https://idealjewelryandloan.com/
Categories