Amílcar Releases New Electronic Music EP "Blue Memories"
After his recent deep house single “Fronteras” Franco-Venezuelan artist Amílcar delight us with a new electronic music EP titled “Blue Memories,” inspired by those sad and happy memories we all have.
Philadelphia, PA, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Following the recent release of his deep house single “Fronteras,” Franco-Venezuelan artist Amílcar delight us with his new EP titled “Blue Memories,” an electronic music EP inspired by those sad and happy memories we all have.
This music collection showcases Amílcar’s ability to cross sub genres within the electronic music, effortlessly blending melodic vibes of Progressive House with Hip-Hop. Inspiring guitars melodies, dark Rhodes and synths, chopped Lo-Fi drums and Progressive House with Melodic Techno influences make up this unique EP.
“This EP is inspired by those happy memories we all have that makes us also feel a subtle taste of melancholy when we think about them. These eclectic memories could range from our childhood, first love or even to our first kiss. With this project I wanted to tell the story of these type of memories we all have by integrating both Hip-Hop and Progressive House,” Amílcar enthuses about his inspiration for creating this track.
“I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to share this EP. I think the progressive dreamy sounds I used on this project dives the listener into the heart of my electronic music style. It’s like enjoying memories from an old photo album while sipping a comforting drink,” Amílcar said about his new EP.
Amilcar’s EP “Blue Memories” can be purchased/streamed at most music platforms worldwide: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, etc.
Amilcar – “Blue Memories” Track List:
1) First Time
2) Quiero Vivir
3) Blue Memories
4) Liquid Time
5) My Mind
Follow Amilcar on Twitter @music_amilcar and on Instagram at @amilcar.music.official.
For more information about Amilcar: amilcar.music.official@gmail.com.
This music collection showcases Amílcar’s ability to cross sub genres within the electronic music, effortlessly blending melodic vibes of Progressive House with Hip-Hop. Inspiring guitars melodies, dark Rhodes and synths, chopped Lo-Fi drums and Progressive House with Melodic Techno influences make up this unique EP.
“This EP is inspired by those happy memories we all have that makes us also feel a subtle taste of melancholy when we think about them. These eclectic memories could range from our childhood, first love or even to our first kiss. With this project I wanted to tell the story of these type of memories we all have by integrating both Hip-Hop and Progressive House,” Amílcar enthuses about his inspiration for creating this track.
“I feel very lucky to have the opportunity to share this EP. I think the progressive dreamy sounds I used on this project dives the listener into the heart of my electronic music style. It’s like enjoying memories from an old photo album while sipping a comforting drink,” Amílcar said about his new EP.
Amilcar’s EP “Blue Memories” can be purchased/streamed at most music platforms worldwide: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, YouTube, Spotify, Deezer, Pandora, etc.
Amilcar – “Blue Memories” Track List:
1) First Time
2) Quiero Vivir
3) Blue Memories
4) Liquid Time
5) My Mind
Follow Amilcar on Twitter @music_amilcar and on Instagram at @amilcar.music.official.
For more information about Amilcar: amilcar.music.official@gmail.com.
Contact
Amilcar MorenoContact
267-836-4615
267-836-4615
Categories