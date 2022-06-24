InnQuest Reaches Level III of Hotel Tech Report's Global Customer Support Certification
Tampa, FL, June 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The InnQuest team has announced that roomMaster, its Hotel Management Software system, has achieved level III (3) status of Hotel Tech Report’s Global Customer Support Certification (GCSC).
The Hotel Tech Report GCSC certification program analyzes software vendors along critical dimensions of customer support infrastructure in order to help hoteliers minimize risk and maximize positive outcomes when selecting technology partners.
In order to become certified, companies must open their internal systems to Hotel Tech Report for assessment along HTR’s rigorous 34-point GCSC Rubric.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank our valued clients,” says Matt Mayberry, InnQuest’s Head of Sales. “Your constant support and confidence in us motivates our team every day to deliver the quality they expect and deserve. We will continue to seek ways to enhance our services and do our part to help hoteliers and their properties reach their maximum potential.”
The InnQuest team has recently garnered several honors in short order, including a "High Performer" Badge from Software Suggest. With Hotel Tech Report being one of the most trusted hotel technology review platforms in the world, it’s a strong testament to InnQuest’s commitment to constantly seeking new and better ways to develop technology and serve customers.
“We’d also like to send a big thank you to the Hotel Tech Report team for their recognition of our software,” added Mayberry.
For more information on InnQuest, and its products, visit their website at InnQuest.com
InnQuest Software is a leading technology provider for the hospitality industry. For over 25 years, innQuest has combined hotelier experience with innovative technology to deliver an all-in-one solution that empowers hotels to attract guests, drive customer loyalty, and increase profits. InnQuest's flagship property management software, roomMaster, helps manage over 5,500 properties across 100 countries. InnQuest develops scalable solutions ranging from a Hotel PMS, Cloud PMS, Channel Manager, Hotel CRM and helps properties enable guests to Book Direct.
For more information, you can reach the InnQuest team at 1.813.288.4900, or via email at sales@innquest.com. For UK, dial 44 (0) 33 0100 – 1090 .
